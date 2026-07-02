Chris Obore, other Parliament Officials remanded to Luzira over embezzling Shs31.9b, causing financial loss and money laundering

Parliament’s Director of Communications, Chris Obore, and six other co-accused have been remanded until July 7, 2026, after being charged with embezzlement of public funds, money laundering, and related offences.

The officials were arraigned before the Anti-Corruption Court and charged with multiple corruption-related offences, including embezzlement, causing financial loss and money laundering, over the alleged misappropriation of more than Shs31.9 billion in public funds.

The charges, preferred by Brenda Kimbugwe Mawanda, Manager Prosecutions at the Inspectorate of Government (IGG) and sanctioned by Inspector General of Government, Lady Justice Aisha Batala Naluzze, stem from investigations into the management of public resources at Parliament between January 2023 and May 2026.

According to the charge sheet, the accused, who held senior administrative and technical positions at Parliament, are accused of embezzling billions of shillings entrusted to them by virtue of their offices before allegedly laundering part of the proceeds through fraudulent transactions.

“The accused persons abused positions of trust within Parliament of Uganda by allegedly processing, approving, receiving and diverting public funds, contrary to the provisions of the Anti-Corruption Act and the Anti-Money Laundering Act,” the charge sheet states.

Among those charged is Chris Ariko Obore, the Director of Communications and Public Affairs at Parliament, who faces a count of embezzlement. Prosecutors allege that between 2023 and May 2026, Obore stole Shs5.253 billion, funds belonging to Parliament, to which he had access by virtue of his employment.

The Director of Human Resource, Daniel Adilo, is accused of embezzling the largest amount in the case. The prosecution alleges that he stole Shs14.609 billion from Parliament during the same period while serving in his official capacity.

Former Executive Secretary in the Office of the Speaker, Leonard Okema, has also been charged with embezzlement involving Shs3.489 billion. Prosecutors contend that the funds were accessed through his office before being fraudulently diverted.

Rajab Kaaya Ssemalulu, who served as Principal Research Officer, is accused of embezzling Shs2.170 billion belonging to Parliament between 2023 and May 2026.

Another accused, Okwi Emmanuel Emuron, allegedly embezzled Shs1.1 billion, while Stella Itute, who also worked at Parliament, is accused of embezzling Shs75 million.

The charge sheet further accuses Vincent Otebata, the Capacity Development Officer at Parliament, of embezzling Shs5.253 billion, an amount similar to that allegedly stolen by Obore.

In total, the prosecution alleges that the accused persons embezzled approximately Shs31.95 billion, forming the basis of the charges relating to financial loss suffered by Parliament.

“The investigations established sufficient evidence to support charges of embezzlement, causing financial loss and money laundering against the accused persons,” the prosecution states in the court documents.

The accused are also jointly facing charges of money laundering. Prosecutors allege that Leonard Okema, Chris Obore, Daniel Adilo, Rajab Kaaya Ssemalulu, Vincent Otebata and Murebe Methods, the Chief Executive Officer of the Parliamentary SACCO, between January 2023 and April 2026, processed, approved and received Shs10.893 billion, knowing that the money constituted proceeds of crime.

“The accused persons knowingly processed, approved and received Shs10,893,071,150, being proceeds of crime, contrary to the Anti-Money Laundering Act,” reads part of the indictment.

The charges were formally preferred by Brenda Kimbugwe Mawanda, Manager Prosecutions at the Inspectorate of Government, with the consent of Inspector General of Government Lady Justice Aisha Batala Naluzze, who authorized the prosecution before the Anti-Corruption Court.

The prosecution contends that the alleged offences were committed while the accused were serving in various senior positions within Parliament, where they were entrusted with the management and oversight of public resources.

The case is one of the biggest corruption prosecutions involving officials of the Parliamentary administration in recent years and comes amid intensified efforts by the Inspectorate of Government and other anti-corruption agencies to recover public funds and hold public officials accountable for abuse of office and financial misconduct.