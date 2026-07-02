Kamuli Road Funds Scandal: Fugitive district engineer arrested over Shs600m fraud

A district engineer who had been on the run over the alleged embezzlement of more than UGX 600 million meant for road construction and rehabilitation in Kamuli District has been arrested by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit (SH-ACU).

The arrest of Eng. Mufumba Daniel, formerly the District Engineer of Kamuli, was announced on Thursday by the Minister of State for Local Government, Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi, who revealed that investigations into the suspected misuse of public funds had been ongoing since January 2026.

According to Barugahara, he first forwarded information to the State House Anti-Corruption Unit earlier this year regarding allegations that over UGX 600 million allocated for road construction and rehabilitation during the 2025/2026 financial year had been fraudulently diverted.

The minister said the funds were allegedly processed through Raven Knights Ltd, a company reportedly linked to the district engineer through close family members.

“The funds are alleged to have been fraudulently processed by the then Chief Administrative Officer, Mukiibi Nasser, Chief Finance Officer, Kifuuse Alex, and District Engineer, Mufumba Daniel, through Raven Knights Ltd, a company whose directors are the engineer’s sister and brother-in-law but is believed to have been under his control,” Barugahara said.

Investigators allege that the company received payments for road works that were never carried out despite the funds having been requisitioned and approved through official district channels.

According to findings by the anti-corruption investigators, Eng. Mufumba allegedly initiated requests for the funds through the company for road projects that existed only on paper. The payments were reportedly authorized by the district’s accounting and finance officials before part of the money was allegedly transferred directly to the engineer for works that were never executed.

“Investigations indicate that the engineer requisitioned the funds through the company for road works that were never executed. The CAO and CFO approved the payments, and part of the money was allegedly transferred directly to the engineer to undertake works that were never carried out,” the minister stated.

The scandal initially led to the arrest of the former Chief Administrative Officer, Mukiibi Nasser, and Chief Finance Officer, Kifuuse Alex. However, authorities were unable to immediately apprehend Eng. Mufumba after he reportedly went into hiding.

Barugahara disclosed that the engineer sought a transfer from Kamuli District to Mbale City while investigations were underway. Although district authorities initially opposed the transfer, subsequent court proceedings eventually paved the way for his relocation.

The minister further revealed that the directors of Raven Knights Ltd, identified as the engineer’s sister and brother-in-law, also disappeared during the investigations, with their known telephone contacts becoming unreachable.

“This morning, acting on intelligence, the State House Anti-Corruption Unit successfully arrested Eng. Mufumba Daniel in Mbale. He is expected to be arraigned before court shortly,” Barugahara announced.

The minister praised the State House Anti-Corruption Unit and other security agencies for pursuing the case despite the challenges involved in tracking down the suspect.

“I commend the Head of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, Brig. Gen. Henry Isoke, and his team for their professionalism, persistence and unwavering commitment to fighting corruption. I also applaud all the security agencies that worked together to ensure the suspect was brought to justice,” he said.

The arrest follows the campaign against corruption, with government officials increasingly warning public servants against misappropriating resources intended for service delivery and infrastructure development.

Barugahara said the latest development demonstrates that government agencies are determined to ensure accountability for public funds and that individuals involved in corruption will ultimately face the law.

“The fight against corruption is gaining momentum. No one is above the law, and those who steal public resources meant to improve the lives of Ugandans will be held accountable,” he said.

Echoing President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s anti-corruption message, the minister concluded with a warning to public officials engaged in graft, declaring: “Kisanja no more sleep, no more corruption.”

The suspect will appear before the Anti-Corruption Court in the coming days as prosecutors move to formalize charges arising from the alleged fraudulent loss of public funds meant to improve road infrastructure in Kamuli District.