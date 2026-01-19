Stanbic Bank
News

Kamuli District CAO, CFO charged over Shs600m road fund embezzlement

By Emmanuel Okello
The Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) and Chief Finance Officer (CFO) of Kamuli District in the dock.

The Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) and Chief Finance Officer (CFO) of Kamuli District have been charged before the Anti-Corruption Court over the alleged embezzlement of more than Shs600 million meant for road rehabilitation and maintenance.

The two officials were arraigned on Monday by the State following joint investigations conducted by the Anti-Corruption agencies, working alongside the Criminal Investigations Directorate and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Those charged are Nasser Mukiibi , the Chief Administrative Officer, and Alex Kifuuse, the Chief Finance Officer. They face multiple counts of abuse of office and causing financial loss.

According to the prosecution, the alleged offences were committed between May and June 2025, when the accused, while serving as accounting and finance officers of Kamuli District Local Government, abused the authority of their offices by authorising and processing irregular payments. The prosecution contends that the duo acted in concert with another suspect who is still at large.

Court was told that the accused allegedly embezzled over Shs600 million from the Road Rehabilitation and Maintenance Fund by approving payments to several suppliers, including Raven Knights Ltd, Total Uganda Limited, and Mufumba Daniel, the district engineer.

The payments were purportedly made for fuel, construction materials, diversion and traffic control signage, allowances, and other inputs intended for rehabilitation works on the Nawanyago–Kisozi Road. 

However, investigators say the works earmarked for the Financial Year 2024/2025 were never executed despite the full expenditure of the allocated funds.

The accused were remanded to prison and are expected to return to court on January 20, 2026, as investigations continue.

