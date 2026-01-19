Chapter Four Uganda closes offices after gov’t suspended its operating permit

The human rights organisation, Chapter Four Uganda has suspended its operations and closed its offices following an indefinite suspension of its NGO permit by the National Bureau for Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO Bureau).

The organisation revealed that the suspension is based on vague allegations.

In a statement dated January 13, 2026, Chapter Four Uganda said it had received notice of the suspension alongside nine other civil society organisations, citing claims that the affected groups had engaged in activities deemed prejudicial to the security and laws of Uganda.

The National Bureau for Non Governmental Organisations operating under the Ministry of Internal Affairs through a letter dated January 9, 2026 directed Chapter Four Uganda to halt all its activities as investigations into the alleged misconduct commence.

“Chapter Four Uganda notes with concern the indefinite suspension of our NGO Permit by the National Bureau for Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO Bureau),”Chapter Four Uganda said.

The organisation added that similar action had been taken against several other organisations in the civil society space.

The organisation questioned the basis of the decision and noted that the allegations against it lacked clarity.

“The suspension is based on vague allegations that we engaged in activities that are prejudicial to the security and laws of Uganda,” the statement reads.

As a result of the directive, Chapter Four Uganda said it had taken steps to comply with the order while it seeks redress.

“As a law-abiding organization, we have closed our offices and temporarily suspended our operations. We regret any inconvenience this causes to our partners and the community of beneficiaries,” the organisation said.

Despite complying with the suspension, Chapter Four Uganda maintains that the decision is unwarranted and has vowed to challenge it through lawful means.

“We consider this suspension unjustified and are pursuing all available administrative and legal measures to restore our operational status as soon as possible,” the statement adds.

Chapter Four Uganda has, for more than a decade been involved in public interest litigation, legislative advocacy, and community engagement aimed at protecting and promoting human rights.

“For over a decade, Chapter Four Uganda has worked transparently in courts of law, Parliament, and communities to protect and promote human rights, advance access to justice, and strengthen the rule of law—fostering fairer societies for all,” the organisation said.

The group also reiterated its willingness to work with state institutions, despite the setback.

“We remain committed to collaborating with government authorities and the people of Uganda to advance the promise of Chapter Four in the 1995 Constitution,” it stated.

This is not the first time Chapter Four Uganda has faced regulatory action. In August 2021 the government suspended the permits of several civil society organisations including Chapter Four citing non compliance with the NGO Act failure to file annual returns and audited accounts and alleged irregularities in funding and reporting.

Chapter Four challenged that suspension in the High Court arguing that the decision was unlawful and that the organisation had not been granted a fair hearing as required by law.

In May 2022 the High Court ruled that the indefinite suspension was irregular and directed that the organisation be accorded a hearing a decision that paved the way for the renewal of its permit and the resumption of its operations after months of closure.