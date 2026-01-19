Samia Suluhu, Kagame congratulate Museveni

Regional leaders have extended warm congratulations to President-elect Yoweri Kaguta Museveni following his re-election, with the Presidents of Tanzania and Rwanda reaffirming their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Uganda.

In a message issued on behalf of the Government and the people of the United Republic of Tanzania, President Samia Suluhu Hassan congratulated Museveni and described his victory as a reflection of the trust Ugandans have placed in his leadership.

“On behalf of the Government and the People of the United Republic of Tanzania, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Your Excellency, President-elect Yoweri Museveni on your re-election,” Samia said.

She added that the election outcome demonstrated public confidence in Museveni’s vision for Uganda.

“Your victory represents the confidence and trust the people of the Republic of Uganda have in your leadership and vision,” she said.

President Samia further emphasized the importance of deepening cooperation between the two neighboring countries with their long-standing historical and fraternal ties.

“I am looking forward to continuing working with you in deepening the fraternal and historical bond between our two countries, for the benefit of all our citizens,” she said.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame also congratulated Museveni, extending his best wishes to both the President-elect and the people of Uganda as the country embarks on another term under his leadership.

“Congratulations President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on your re-election as President of the Republic of Uganda. I extend my best wishes to you and the people of Uganda as you continue to serve your nation for the prosperity of your people,” Kagame said.

Kagame reaffirmed Rwanda’s commitment to maintaining strong and productive relations with Uganda, underscoring the importance of continued cooperation.

“I look forward to the continued strong and productive cooperation between our two countries,” he said.