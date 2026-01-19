NUP secures 50 seats in 12th Parliament despite setbacks

The National Unity Platform (NUP) has so far secured at least 50 parliamentary seats in the newly constituted Twelfth Parliament despite a decline from its previous strength in the House.
In the last Parliament, the NUP held 57 seats, meaning the latest outcome reflects a net loss of seven legislators. The results show the challenges faced by the party in retaining its earlier dominance in key constituencies.
Several high-profile NUP lawmakers failed to return to Parliament. However, the party’s leadership point to expanded participation as a key milestone in the just-concluded elections. NUP fielded more than 300 candidates nationwide, an increase that shows growing organisational reach and internal restructuring despite the reduced number of seats won.
The party’s elected legislators are drawn from a wide geographical spread, including Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area, Busoga, Buganda and parts of Eastern Uganda, with strong representation in urban constituencies and district woman representative slots.
Below is the list of NUP Members of Parliament elected to the Twelfth Parliament, arranged by region and constituency:
Wakiso and Greater Kampala
Betty Ethel Naluyima – Wakiso District Woman Representative
Zambaali Bulasio Mukasa – Nansana Municipality
George Musisi – Kira Municipality
David Sserukenya – Makindye Ssabagabo Municipality
Muwada Nkunyingi – Kyadondo East
Joel Ssenyonyi Besekezi – Nakawa West
Ali Kasirye Nganda Mulyanyama – Makindye East
Zahra Maala Luyirika – Makindye West
Eugenia Nassolo – Rubaga South
Kawalya Abubaker – Rubaga North
Elias Luyimbazi Nalukoola – Kawempe North
Shamim Malende – Kampala District Woman Representative
Luweero and Central Uganda
Robert Ssekitoleko – Bamunanika
Kirumira Hassan Lukalidde – Katikamu South
Sekabira Denis – Katikamu North
Brenda Nabukenya – Luweero District Woman Representative
Teddy Nambooze – Mpigi District Woman Representative
Saazi Godfrey – Gomba East
Nabawanuka Sumaya – Mubende Municipality
Patrick Nsamba Oshabe – Kassanda North
David Lukyamuzi Kalwanga – Busujju County
Zaake Francis – Mityana Municipality
Masaka Sub-region
Patrick Kuteesa – Kimanya Kabonera
Lubowa Ssebina Gyaviira – Nyendo Mukungwe
Rose Nalubowa – Masaka City Woman Representative
Joan Namutaawe – Masaka District Woman Representative
Ssewungu Joseph Gonzaga – Kalungu West
Nkeretanyi Kiruuluta Jr – Kalungu East
Hakim Kizza Sawula – Bukoto South
Rose Fortunate Nantongo – Kyotera District Woman Representative
Busoga and Eastern Uganda
Nakimuli Helen – Kalangala District Woman Representative
Ivan Kyeyune – Nakasongola County
John Odwori – Kagoma North
Abed Nasser Mudiobole – Iganga Municipality
Sarah Lwansasula – Jinja City
Dr Timothy Batuwa Lusala – Jinja North West
Paul Mwiru – Jinja East
Hussein Muyonjo Swengere – Jinja North
Andrew Kiiza Kaluya – Kigulu North
Jamal Ayagalaki Mukuve (Dya Dya) – Bukooli North
Mukono, Buikwe, and Kayunga
Sheila Amaniyo – Mukono District Woman Representative
Betty Nambooze Bakireke – Mukono Municipality
Robert Maseruka – Mukono South
Abdallah Kiwanuka – Mukono North
Kiwanuka Sulaiman – Nakifuma County
Moses Lukanga – Njeru Municipality
Jimmy Kanaabi – Buikwe South
Harriet Nakwedde – Kayunga District Woman Representative
Tebandeke Charles – Baale County
Despite losing ground numerically, NUP’s expanded national footprint and continued dominance in urban constituencies highlight the party’s evolving role.
In the 11th parliament, there was a total of 106 opposition members of parliament, however this number has reduced to 78 MPs. Meaning 28 MPs from the opposition parties were defeated.