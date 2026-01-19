NUP secures 50 seats in 12th Parliament despite setbacks

The National Unity Platform (NUP) has so far secured at least 50 parliamentary seats in the newly constituted Twelfth Parliament despite a decline from its previous strength in the House.

In the last Parliament, the NUP held 57 seats, meaning the latest outcome reflects a net loss of seven legislators. The results show the challenges faced by the party in retaining its earlier dominance in key constituencies.

Several high-profile NUP lawmakers failed to return to Parliament. However, the party’s leadership point to expanded participation as a key milestone in the just-concluded elections. NUP fielded more than 300 candidates nationwide, an increase that shows growing organisational reach and internal restructuring despite the reduced number of seats won.

The party’s elected legislators are drawn from a wide geographical spread, including Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area, Busoga, Buganda and parts of Eastern Uganda, with strong representation in urban constituencies and district woman representative slots.

Below is the list of NUP Members of Parliament elected to the Twelfth Parliament, arranged by region and constituency:

Wakiso and Greater Kampala

Betty Ethel Naluyima – Wakiso District Woman Representative

Zambaali Bulasio Mukasa – Nansana Municipality

George Musisi – Kira Municipality

David Sserukenya – Makindye Ssabagabo Municipality

Muwada Nkunyingi – Kyadondo East

Joel Ssenyonyi Besekezi – Nakawa West

Ali Kasirye Nganda Mulyanyama – Makindye East

Zahra Maala Luyirika – Makindye West

Eugenia Nassolo – Rubaga South

Kawalya Abubaker – Rubaga North

Elias Luyimbazi Nalukoola – Kawempe North

Shamim Malende – Kampala District Woman Representative

Luweero and Central Uganda

Robert Ssekitoleko – Bamunanika

Kirumira Hassan Lukalidde – Katikamu South

Sekabira Denis – Katikamu North

Brenda Nabukenya – Luweero District Woman Representative

Teddy Nambooze – Mpigi District Woman Representative

Saazi Godfrey – Gomba East

Nabawanuka Sumaya – Mubende Municipality

Patrick Nsamba Oshabe – Kassanda North

David Lukyamuzi Kalwanga – Busujju County

Zaake Francis – Mityana Municipality

Masaka Sub-region

Patrick Kuteesa – Kimanya Kabonera

Lubowa Ssebina Gyaviira – Nyendo Mukungwe

Rose Nalubowa – Masaka City Woman Representative

Joan Namutaawe – Masaka District Woman Representative

Ssewungu Joseph Gonzaga – Kalungu West

Nkeretanyi Kiruuluta Jr – Kalungu East

Hakim Kizza Sawula – Bukoto South

Rose Fortunate Nantongo – Kyotera District Woman Representative

Busoga and Eastern Uganda

Nakimuli Helen – Kalangala District Woman Representative

Ivan Kyeyune – Nakasongola County

John Odwori – Kagoma North

Abed Nasser Mudiobole – Iganga Municipality

Sarah Lwansasula – Jinja City

Dr Timothy Batuwa Lusala – Jinja North West

Paul Mwiru – Jinja East

Hussein Muyonjo Swengere – Jinja North

Andrew Kiiza Kaluya – Kigulu North

Jamal Ayagalaki Mukuve (Dya Dya) – Bukooli North

Mukono, Buikwe, and Kayunga

Sheila Amaniyo – Mukono District Woman Representative

Betty Nambooze Bakireke – Mukono Municipality

Robert Maseruka – Mukono South

Abdallah Kiwanuka – Mukono North

Kiwanuka Sulaiman – Nakifuma County

Moses Lukanga – Njeru Municipality

Jimmy Kanaabi – Buikwe South

Harriet Nakwedde – Kayunga District Woman Representative

Tebandeke Charles – Baale County

Despite losing ground numerically, NUP’s expanded national footprint and continued dominance in urban constituencies highlight the party’s evolving role.

In the 11th parliament, there was a total of 106 opposition members of parliament, however this number has reduced to 78 MPs. Meaning 28 MPs from the opposition parties were defeated.