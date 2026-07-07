Shs31.9b corruption case: Chris Obore, six other Parliament officials further remanded till July, 27

The Anti-Corruption Court has further remanded Parliament’s Director of Communications and Public Affairs, Chris Obore Ariko, together with six other senior parliamentary officials, until July 27, 2026, as investigations and prosecution in a multi-billion-shilling corruption case continue.

The seven officials are facing charges of embezzlement, money laundering, and causing financial loss arising from the alleged mismanagement and diversion of more than Shs31.95 billion in public funds.

The case was mentioned before the Anti-Corruption Court on Tuesday, where the accused were ordered to remain on remand until 10:00 a.m. on July 27, 2026.

The prosecution, led by Brenda Kimbugwe Mawanda, the Manager of Prosecutions at the Inspectorate of Government (IGG), alleges that the offences were committed between January 2023 and May 2026 while the accused held senior administrative and technical positions within Parliament.

According to the prosecution, the officials allegedly abused the trust placed in them by processing, approving, receiving and diverting public funds before laundering part of the proceeds through fraudulent financial transactions.

“The accused persons abused positions of trust within Parliament of Uganda by allegedly processing, approving, receiving and diverting public funds, contrary to the provisions of the Anti-Corruption Act and the Anti-Money Laundering Act,” the charge sheet states.

Among the accused is Chris Obore Ariko, who is charged with allegedly embezzling Shs5.253 billion entrusted to him in his capacity as Director of Communications and Public Affairs.

Also charged is Parliament’s Director of Human Resource, Daniel Adilo, who faces allegations of embezzling Shs14.609 billion, the largest amount cited in the case.

Former Executive Secretary in the Office of the Speaker, Leonard Okema, is accused of embezzling Shs3.489 billion, while Principal Research Officer Rajab Kaaya Ssemalulu is alleged to have diverted Shs2.170 billion.

Principal Protocol Officer Emmanuel Emuron Okwi is accused of embezzling Shs1.105 billion, while Capacity Development Officer Vincent Otebata allegedly embezzled Shs5.253 billion. Another accused, Stella Itute, is charged with allegedly embezzling Shs75 million.

Court documents indicate that the accused allegedly embezzled approximately Shs31.95 billion, forming the basis of the charges of embezzlement and causing financial loss to Parliament.

“The investigations established sufficient evidence to support charges of embezzlement, causing financial loss and money laundering against the accused persons,” the prosecution states in the court documents.

In addition to the embezzlement charges, six of the accused, Chris Obore, Daniel Adilo, Leonard Okema, Rajab Kaaya Ssemalulu, Vincent Otebata and Murebe Methods, the Chief Executive Officer of the Parliamentary SACCO are jointly charged with money laundering.

Prosecutors allege that between January 2023 and April 2026, they knowingly processed, approved and received Shs10.893 billion, which they allegedly knew constituted proceeds of crime.

“The accused persons knowingly processed, approved and received Shs10,893,071,150, being proceeds of crime, contrary to the Anti-Money Laundering Act,” reads part of the indictment.

The charges were sanctioned by the Inspector General of Government, Lady Justice Aisha Batala Naluzze, following investigations by the Inspectorate of Government into the management of public resources within Parliament.

The prosecution maintains that the alleged offences were committed while the accused were entrusted with the management and oversight of public funds, resulting in substantial financial loss to Parliament.

The case has attracted significant public attention and is regarded as one of the largest corruption prosecutions involving senior parliamentary administrators in recent years, coming amid intensified efforts by anti-corruption agencies to recover misappropriated public funds and strengthen accountability in public institutions.

The matter will return to the Anti-Corruption Court on July 27, 2026, when the accused are expected to reappear as the prosecution continues with the case.