POLICE: Mbuya eviction was lawful, Agaba Prossy arrested for assaulting officer

The Uganda Police Force has defended its role in the eviction of occupants from disputed property in Mbuya and insisted that the operation was conducted lawfully under a valid High Court order and that activist Agaba Prossy was arrested after assaulting a police officer during the exercise.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson SP Rachael Kawala said police were responding to a viral social media video in which Agaba claimed she had been illegally evicted from property on Ismael Road in Mbuya by police officers.

Kawala said the eviction took place on July 13, 2026, at Plots 55 and 56, Ismael Road, following a prolonged legal dispute over the ownership and possession of the property.

According to police, the High Court delivered judgment on February 28, 2024, declaring the rightful owner of the property and ordering vacant possession. After earlier attempts to enforce the judgment reportedly failed, court bailiffs obtained a valid warrant of execution before carrying out the eviction.

“The exercise was carried out by court-authorised officers, while police officers from Jinja Road Division were deployed to maintain law and order and ensure that the court process was executed peacefully and in accordance with their mandate,” Kawala said.

She emphasized that police were not responsible for executing the eviction but were present solely to provide security and prevent any breach of the peace during the court-sanctioned exercise.

Police further stated that Agaba Prossy, who was found at the premises during the operation, allegedly became hostile and assaulted the officer leading the police team before she was arrested.

“During the exercise, one Agaba Prossy, who was found at the premises, became hostile and assaulted the officer leading the police team. She was subsequently arrested and charged accordingly,” Kawala said.

The statement also dismissed allegations circulating on social media that police oversaw the demolition of the property.

“No demolition of the property was carried out in the presence of the police team. The structures on the land remained intact at the time police concluded their role in maintaining order during the execution process,” she added.

Agaba, a vocal land rights campaigner, has in recent years repeatedly accused security agencies, court bailiffs and powerful individuals of using court processes to carry out illegal evictions of vulnerable Ugandans. Through social media videos and public appearances, she consistently called for greater protection of property rights and has urged authorities to investigate alleged abuses during land evictions. Her latest claims, made shortly after the Mbuya operation, alleged that police had unlawfully removed her from the property. However, those allegations remain disputed by the police.

Agaba claimed that all her properties were taken and her babies thrown out of the house and does not know their whereabouts.

Kawala reiterated that the Uganda Police Force’s mandate in such operations is limited to maintaining law and order while lawful court processes are executed.

“Any grievances arising from the execution of court orders should be pursued through the appropriate legal channels,” she said.

Police have maintained that officers are only deployed to preserve peace during lawful evictions and do not determine ownership or execute court judgments themselves.