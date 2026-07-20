Lotteries and Gaming Board launches strategic plan to strengthen regulation, revenue mobilisation

The National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board (NLGRB) has launched a new five-year Strategic Plan, Client Charter and Service Delivery Standards aimed at strengthening regulation of Uganda’s gaming industry, improving public service delivery and boosting the sector’s contribution to domestic revenue mobilisation.

The three documents were officially launched on Monday by the Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development (General Duties), Henry Musasizi, who said they would provide a clear roadmap for the Board’s operations over the next five years while supporting the government’s broader socio economic transformation agenda.

Musasizi said the Strategic Plan, Client Charter and Service Delivery Standards are aligned with Uganda Vision 2040, the Fourth National Development Plan (NDP IV) and the government’s Tenfold Growth Strategy.

“These documents will guide the work of the Board over the next five years and strengthen its contribution to the government’s agenda of domestic revenue mobilisation, digital transformation, public accountability and socio economic transformation,” Musasizi said.

The minister noted that the documents go beyond policy statements and demonstrate the Board’s commitment to accountability, innovation, responsible gaming and national development.

“The gaming industry continues to play an increasingly important role in Uganda’s economy. Through effective regulation, enhanced compliance, technological innovation and stronger supervision, the sector has expanded its contribution to government revenue, employment and investment,” he said.

Earlier, during a meeting with the Board and senior management, Musasizi urged the regulator to prioritise strengthening the National Central Electronic Monitoring System, automating licensing processes, intensifying enforcement against illegal gaming activities, promoting responsible gaming practices and building a committed workforce capable of delivering on its mandate.

Deputy Secretary to the Treasury Patrick Ocailap challenged the Board and management to ensure that the newly launched documents are fully implemented rather than remaining policy commitments on paper.

“A Strategic Plan without implementation remains a statement of intent. Service Delivery Standards without compliance remain aspirations. A Client Charter without accountability becomes only a public relations document,” Ocailap said.

He emphasised that the regulator must translate the three instruments into daily institutional practice capable of delivering measurable public value and improving service delivery.

The Chairperson of the National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board, Kenneth Kitariko, reaffirmed the Board’s commitment to professionalism, innovation and collaboration in regulating Uganda’s gaming sector.

“Through enhanced regulatory compliance and the integration of cutting edge technologies, we strive to create a fair, transparent and efficient gaming industry that aligns with Uganda’s national priorities,” Kitariko said.

During the ceremony, Kitariko also handed over the Board’s ISO Certification to Minister Musasizi, describing it as a milestone that reflects the regulator’s commitment to internationally recognised standards of quality management and continuous improvement in service delivery.

The launch comes as the government continues to strengthen oversight of Uganda’s gaming industry, with increased emphasis on digital regulation, responsible gaming, enhanced compliance and improved revenue collection from the rapidly growing sector.