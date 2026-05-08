Lotteries and Gaming Board, URA strengthen partnership to boost compliance and revenue collection

The National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board (NLGRB) has strengthened its partnership with the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) in a bid to improve compliance and boost domestic revenue collection from Uganda’s rapidly growing gaming sector.

During a strategic engagement held on Wednesday between officials from the NLGRB and URA’s Domestic Taxes Office, the two institutions agreed to deepen collaboration through coordinated inspections, enhanced monitoring, and stricter enforcement of tax and regulatory obligations among gaming operators.

In a statement released after the meeting, the gaming regulator said the engagement focused on joint efforts to enhance compliance among gaming operators, including coordinated field inspections and strengthened oversight to ensure adherence to regulatory and tax obligations.

The partnership is intended to create a more transparent and accountable gaming industry while ensuring that companies operating in the sector make a meaningful contribution to Uganda’s economy through tax remittances and lawful operations.

“The engagement reflects a shared commitment to transparency, accountability, and a fair operating environment, while ensuring the sector contributes meaningfully to national development,” the regulator said.

The gaming industry in Uganda has grown significantly over the past decade, driven by increased sports betting, online gaming platforms, casinos, and lotteries. However, the expansion has also raised concerns over tax compliance, illegal operators, and revenue leakages.

The NLGRB, which operates under the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, is mandated to regulate and supervise all gaming and betting activities in Uganda.

The board has in recent years stepped up enforcement operations against unlicensed betting companies and non compliant operators, arguing that illegal gaming undermines government revenue collection and exposes consumers to exploitation.

Under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer Denis Mudene, the regulator has increasingly pushed for responsible gaming, digital monitoring systems and stronger regional cooperation among African gaming regulators.

URA has also been expanding its focus on the digital and gaming economy as part of broader government efforts to widen the tax base and increase domestic revenue mobilization to finance public services and infrastructure development.

The strengthened cooperation between the two agencies will improve compliance levels within the gaming sector, which remains one of the fastest growing sources of tax revenue in Uganda’s entertainment and digital economy.