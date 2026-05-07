URA warns container leaders over cargo delays, opens help desk for affected traders

The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has warned individuals and companies commonly referred to as container leaders of delaying and withholding traders’ imported goods while allegedly engaging in tax evasion and overcharging unsuspecting importers.

In a public notice, Uganda Revenue Authority expressed concern over a growing number of complaints from traders who say their cargo is being held up after being shipped into the country through various logistics firms and individuals.

“The Management of Uganda Revenue Authority has noted with concern the increasing public outcry from traders regarding undelivered goods that were shipped into the country under various companies and individuals known as ‘CONTAINER-LEADERS’,” the statement reads.

URA alleges that some of the operators are deliberately slowing down the declaration and clearance of goods while misleading importers to believe that the delays are caused by the tax authority.

“In an effort to evade government taxes and overcharge unsuspecting importers, Container Leaders continue to withhold and delay the declaration and clearance of traders’ goods, while falsely blaming URA for the delays,” the notice adds.

To address the growing complaints, URA has invited affected traders to report their cases and seek assistance in tracking and clearing their cargo upon payment of the required taxes.

The companies and individuals already identified include Busundo Investments, Def Klin Enterprise, Segtex Logistics, Twine Logistics, Kyalusunga Investments, Maris Cargo U Ltd, Allia International, Awie Logistics Group Uganda, Lyon Shipping and Freight Co., Ship with US Cargo, Lift and Ride Cargo Agencies, Sifcargo, Finiva Logistics, Alivia Cargo Ltd, Ssalong Cargo, Simba Land, Gold Medal Supply and Logistics Ltd, Avirun Logistics, Intra Cargo, Odman Holdings, Junction Mall Ltd, M & E Logistics, Mevak Logistics, Campsbay Impex, Credify Africa Inc., B & P Limited, Apex Forwarders, Kaketo Pius, Faruk Mubiru, Chemical Ali, Timothy Sserunjoji, Mzeei Mukasa, and Uganda SMC Ltd, among others.

URA has directed all affected traders to report to its offices at URA Tower, Nakawa, 16th Floor, Office of the Commissioner Executive Office Operations, to lodge formal complaints.

Traders are required to come with supporting documents, including National Identification, receipts or proof of payment to shipping agencies, packing lists or invoices, Bills of Lading or tracking numbers where available, and any correspondence with logistics providers.

At the same time, the tax authority issued a stern warning to all individuals and entities involved in such practices to immediately desist, saying the conduct undermines fair trade and compliance.