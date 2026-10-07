I&M Bank takes over former Crane Bank site as Ntinda branch opens

I&M Bank Uganda has expanded its presence in Kampala with a new branch in Ntinda, taking over premises previously occupied by Crane Bank and bringing the property back into banking use after years of legal and ownership disputes.

The new branch gives I&M Bank a stronger physical presence in one of Kampala’s busiest commercial areas, where the lender already operates a service centre at Capital Shoppers Mall.

The Ntinda premises were among 48 properties previously occupied by Crane Bank branches whose leasehold interests became the subject of a prolonged dispute after Crane Bank was placed under Bank of Uganda receivership in 2016.

Crane Bank’s assets and liabilities were subsequently transferred to dfcu Bank in 2017. The transfer included leasehold interests in the properties, but Meera Investments Limited, the landlord associated with businessman Sudhir Ruparelia, challenged the transfer, arguing that the leases could not be transferred without the landlord’s written consent.

The dispute was eventually taken to the High Court Land Division, which in October 2023 ruled in favour of Meera Investments.

The court cancelled dfcu Bank’s leasehold titles over the properties, ordered the bank to hand over vacant possession and declared it a trespasser. Meera Investments was also awarded Shs2.4 billion in general damages, in addition to costs.

dfcu had maintained that it had already vacated the disputed premises in 2020 and that its occupation had resulted from the Purchase of Assets and Assumption Agreement with Bank of Uganda.

In February 2024, the High Court directed dfcu to formally hand over the properties, further advancing the process of restoring the premises to their landlord.

The Ntinda property has now entered a new phase, with I&M Bank becoming the latest financial institution to use the premises for banking services.

The development also creates a connection between I&M Bank and the Ruparelia business interests. I&M Bank’s headquarters are located at Kingdom Kampala, a major commercial development associated with the Ruparelia Group, while the Ntinda branch is being established in another property linked to Meera Investments.

I&M Bank’s expansion in Ntinda comes as the lender continues to strengthen its branch and service-centre network across Uganda. Its current network includes branches in Kampala, Entebbe, Jinja and Arua, alongside service points in several other locations.

The bank’s official branch directory lists its Kampala operations at Kingdom Kampala, Kampala Road, William Street, Kabalagala, Acacia Mall, Kawempe and Kololo, while Ntinda has previously been served through the Capital Shoppers Mall service centre.

I&M Bank has also continued investing in customer-facing services, including ATMs and other banking channels. Its official locator lists an ATM at Capital Shoppers Centre in Ntinda, alongside facilities at Acacia Mall, Kingdom Kampala, Kololo, William Street and other locations.

The bank’s latest expansion comes as competition among Uganda’s commercial banks continues to grow, with lenders seeking to bring services closer to customers in major business and residential centres.

For Ntinda customers, the new branch is expected to provide a wider range of conventional banking services without requiring them to travel to the bank’s other Kampala branches.

The opening also marks an important change in the history of the premises, which have moved from being associated with Crane Bank, through dfcu’s disputed occupation, to a new chapter under I&M Bank.

I&M Bank, which is part of the regional I&M Group, has maintained its focus on expanding its customer base and strengthening its physical and digital banking channels in Uganda.

The bank’s latest financial disclosures show that it continues to report its performance alongside investments in its branch network and other customer service channels. Its official website lists financial results through the first half of 2026.