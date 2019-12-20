After a busy year of netball, the Uganda National Netball Team, known as ‘She Cranes’ finish sixth in the 2019 International Netball Federation (INF) World Rankings.

The She Cranes complete the year with a total of 3,928 points and a rating of 123.

Uganda remain the second in Africa behind South Africa (5th). Malawi (7th), Zimbabwe (13th) and Zambia (15th) complete the continent’s top five.

The Africa Netball Cup allowed Zimbabwe to move up to 13th, while Zambia retained their place at 15th and Kenya enter the world rankings at 39th.

After the M1 Nations Cup, Namibia move up by 3 places to 30th, Botswana move to 24th while Ireland move down to 26th and Papua New Guinea move down to 31st.

The overall rankings reflect the games played up to 2nd of December 2019 which include the Netball Europe Open Championship, the Canada – America test series, the Constellation Cup, the Africa Netball Cup, Battle of the Saints, the M1 Nations Cup, the Southeast Asian Games and the South Africa test series against England.

The world rankings see no change within the top 5, with Australia retaining their place in 1st after their performance at the Constellation Cup. New Zealand consolidate their place in 2nd, England remain 3rd followed by Jamaica in 4th and South Africa.

After a strong performance at the Netball Europe Open Championship, Wales move into the top 10 in 9th place, followed by Trinidad and Tobago who move up from 11th to 10th, with Northern Ireland moving down two places to 11th.

Following the Battle of the Saints, St Kitts and Nevis re-enter the rankings at 27th, Antigua and Barbuda move to 36th, Cayman Islands rise 7 places to 28th, and St Maarten move down to 44th.