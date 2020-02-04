Uganda’s deputy Ambassador to China, Henry Mayega, has said Chinese authorities have assured them of safety following the outbreak of coronavirus in China. The outbreak of coronavirus was confirmed in December last year.

Yesterday, World health organisation (WHO) reported that 17336 cases of acute respiratory disease were confirmed in 24 provinces, regions and cities and 21558 suspected cases in China. The virus has claimed 362 people.

Over 50 cases of coronavirus have also been confirmed in other countries in Europe and Asia. Progress as so far been registered with 505 cured cases. So far no case of novel coronavirus has been confirmed Uganda.

As the virus continue to bite, many countries have been seen airlifting their nationals back home as China continues to launch rapid action against the Wuhan virus.

Currently, Uganda has a total of 71 students in Wuhan, a province where the virus was first confirmed. He also said there is so much business between Uganda and China to a tune of 1 billion US dollars annually and if there is a stoppage due to the Coronavirus, we might get some issues.

The deputy head of mission however said there is nothing to worry since an agreement between Uganda and China for Ugandans to stay in China due to the safety precautions was laid out. “We believe the epidemic is going to be handled so that business goes back to normal.” He said.

As recommended by WHO, the ambassador urged Ugandans to avoid close contact with people suffering from acute respiratory infections, Frequent hand-washing, especially after direct contact with ill people or their environment and staying away from unprotected contact with farm or wild animals.

“People with symptoms of acute respiratory infect practice cough etiquette of maintaining distance, cover coughs and sneezes with disposable tissues or clothing, and wash hands.” He said

Yesterday, The President of Uganda Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has commended the screening of all travelers for Ebola and Coronavirus at Entebbe Airport. These are some of the measures put in place by Ministry of Health with support from partners to ensure that the country is kept safe

The minister of health, Jane Ruth Aceng, has since urged the Ugandan business community travelling back from China to adhere to our strict rules of isolation too. She said the ministry will continue screening all travelers since the virus is spread to many other countries but travelers from China will be isolated for 14 days for follow up.

“Please let’s do this willingly to ensure our country is safe. I appeal to all of you to wash hands at all times and report any suspected cases to nearest health facility” she said.