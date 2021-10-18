Vivo Energy Uganda has launched a campaign to educate and empower motorists to make informed decisions about the best motor engine oils, championed by Shell’s high quality motor engine oils, Shell Helix and Shell Rimula.

“Many motorists don’t have any idea what the best oil for their vehicle is. More often than not, motor engine oil decisions are left to mechanics or are made on the basis of price. Unfortunately, this has long term implications for vehicles and can result in under performance or even damage that may be extremely costly to fix or irreparable. Through this campaign, we intend to empower customers to make decisions from a value based perspective. By understanding motor engine oils and understanding their benefits, you are then able to know which oil is best for your car,” said Moses Kebba, Marketing Manager, Vivo Energy Uganda.

The campaign will entail a series of countrywide auto clinics offering professional car diagnostics, attractive customer rewards and expert tips on car maintenance from credible and reputable authorities.

“For 14 years in a row, Shell has been ranked the world’s leading global lubricants supplier for offering top notch motor engine oils. Innovation, product application and technical collaboration are at the heart of Shell lubricants. Customer benefits include lower maintenance costs, longer equipment life and reduced energy consumption. Unfortunately, many of our motorists are not armed with the knowledge and understanding to make the right decisions regarding engine oils. Now is the time to change that,” Kebba said.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign, race car rally driver Arthur Blick commended Shell for the initiative.

“As a motor sport professional, performance is of high importance and I am able to trust Shell due to technical alliances with top motor racing teams like Scuderia Ferrari and BMW Motorsport. These technical partnerships ensure the high quality of Shell product available on the racetrack.” he said

Shell has a history of innovation, investing significantly in research and development and using technical partnerships with the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Seven of the world’s 10 largest car manufacturers choose Shell as their main lubricants supplier. Shell has built successful commercial relationships with key global OEMs including BMW, Daimler, Volkswagen, Foton, Mahindra, Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi, Wartsila, Geely, Hyundai, Komatsu, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) Group, and others.

In addition to the planned engagements under the campaign, Lubes Specialists and Customer Champions are available at all Shell stations around the country to provide the relevant customer support.