The proxies of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Asset (PPDA) boss Benson Turamye have referred to the Inspector General of Government (IGG), Ms Beti Kamya as incompetent.

This comes after Kamya promised to revisit stalled investigations into the Shs17 billion National Water and Sewerage Corporation that PPDA allegedly failed to investigate.

“I want to assure Ugandans that the IG will reopen the Shs17 billion NWSC procurement of prepaid meters without fear or favour,” Ms Kamya said.

We failed to get a comment from IGG Beti Kamya over the remarks as her phone didn’t go through.

The PPDA boss sympathizers have now referred to the IGG Beti Kamya as ‘incompetent, saying she is inexperienced in the field of investigating corruption’.

They claim that Kamya lacks the integrity and she’s being exploited by several disgruntled contractors and mafia groups with deep political connections.

A section of workers at National Water and Sewerage Corporation petitioned Ms Kamya to revisit investigations into a stalled probe into purchase of prepaid meters that developed functionality problems.

It is alleged that PPDA Turamye ignored the investigations into the Shs17 billion NWSC procurement deal and instead Turamye exploited how he could benefit from the dubious procurement deal.

According to the whistleblower’s report submitted to IGG last year, the deal would now have NWSC Boss Dr. Silver Mugisha promote Turamye’s wife so that on the other hand the PPDA boss Turamye could kill the investigation into the messy procurement deal.

Ruth Kembabazi, Turamye’s wife had been recruited by NWSC as a senior Internal Auditor on August 6, 2018 at a salary scale of 3.1. However, in a surprise move that shocked senior staff at NWSC, Mugisha abruptly promoted Kembabazi to Senior Compliance Officer on September 2, 2020, earning her a salary scale of 3.10, which is almost the salary scale of principal officers at NWSC.

Whistleblowers say Mugisha ignored to promote staff who had worked for five years at that public company, well knowing that Kembabazi’s promotion would save him from PPDA investigation as agreed with Turamye.

Turamye has worked at PDDA for more than 10 years before he was appointed by the board to the position of CEO. However, the latest allegations on him involving NWSC could drag NWSC into mad given that Eng. Mugisha and his predecessor have worked hard to turn around the corporation.