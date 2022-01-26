The Government of Uganda has cleared Bar Aviation, an air travel company, to provide direct local flights to the different tourism destinations in Uganda.

According to Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) Spokesman Vianney Luggya, Bar Aviation will officially launch its services starting on 1st February, 2022.

“With a planned commencement of flights, it’s our hope that bar Aviation is going to contribute to the domestic traffic. Tourists don’t have to go through the road hustle now, so we highly recommend this,” Luggya said.

According to the Country Manager, Anthony Njoroge, Bar Aviation will have daily scheduled flights to the National Parks (Chobe, Bugungu, Pakwach, Pakuba, Mweya, Kasese, Semuliki, Kihihi, Kisoro) from Entebbe International Airport. Prices have not been communicated yet but industry colleagues say they are likely to be “very competitive”.

“Bar Aviation’s partnership with Uganda Airlines, which will allow international tourists to book flights all the way to the National Parks when booking their international travel,” Njoroge said.

Bar Aviation flights to Arua from Kajjansi Airfield will depart every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Kajjansi’s proximity to Kampala is ideal for the capital’s business travellers.

Bar Aviation’s fleet comprises small planes (max. 12 passengers) and helicopters for scheduled flights, charters and ‘medevac’ medical emergencies. Bar also have a flight training academy.

A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between Bar Avaition Uganda and Uganda Airlines as the preferred local carrier and an interline for domestic flights in Uganda.

“Bar Aviation is giving us an opportunity to enjoy our tourism experience on the road. We pledge to give you all the necessary support from us the head tourism marketing arm of tourism in Uganda,” Claire Mugabi, the Marketing Manager Uganda Tourism Board, said.

“It’s important to have a local operator of this kind for scheduled flights,” Shakira Namara Uganda Airlines Marketing Manager said.