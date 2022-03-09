The World Health Organization (WHO) has approved DEI Biopharma’s Molnupiravir drug. It is the first product of its kind of #Covid-19 medicine in the world.

Apparently, Del Biopharma has laid out future plans to roll out some newer products which include Paxlovid, Fluvoxamine, Ritonavir, Nirmatrelvir, and Rilpivirine.

DEI Group Managing Director Mr. Matthias Magoola made the announcement during a visit from a team of experts from WHO. The visit happened at the Matugga-based multi-billion shilling facility on Monday, March 7, 2022.

“We got the approvals a week ago, and we can now actually offer treatment for #Covid-19,” Mr. Magoola said.

Since January 30, 2022, the WHO experts have embarked on a mission in Uganda to provide technical support to the country. This is in respect of the ongoing efforts to develop traditional-based therapies for the treatment of #Covid-19.

DEI Biopharma is the only African company now distributing the #Covid-19 medicine and getting ready to supply one billion doses of an mRNA vaccine through collaboration with the WHO. Magoola indicated.

The WHO experts team leader Prof. Joseph Okeibunor said the team of experts were proud of DEI Biopharma’s efforts in the fast-completing establishment of Africa’s largest pharmaceutical manufacturing facility.

It is the only fully-integrated company and provides dosage forms to all types of drugs, chemical, biological, and vaccines.

Mr. Magoola said facilities manufacturing DEI Biopharma are constructed on modular platforms that have arrived or arriving from the EU and USA.

DEI Biopharma, when fully functional will be Africa’s most prominent pharmaceutical company to help take care of the needs specific to Africa.

It will use the most modern drugs and therapies, in addition to the essential traditional medicines. Accordingly, DEI Biopharma will fill in the most direly needed requirements of African health.

The WHO team of experts will meet President Museveni at the end of the visit later this week. It will be after the mission has taken them to the country’s physical and knowledge-based facilities.