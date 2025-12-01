World Aids Day: Uganda makes strides in HIV/Aids fight, but challenges remain

KAMPALA – Uganda has made significant progress in its fight against HIV/AIDS, with a 61% decline in new infections since 2010, according to recent statistics. However, challenges persist, particularly among vulnerable populations, including adolescents, youth, and pregnant women.

Speaking at the Global HIV/AIDS Commemoration event, Wamutu James, Public Health Specialist and Team Leader/Executive Director, Uganda Health Developers [UHD], highlighted the country’s achievements, including 1.5 million people living with HIV on antiretroviral therapy (ART) and a 75% decline in mother-to-child transmission over 15 years.

Despite these gains, Uganda still faces significant challenges, including stigma, discrimination, and unequal access to services, particularly among key populations. “Uganda’s progress in HIV/AIDS control is a story of collective action and determination,” James said. “However, we must acknowledge the challenges that remain.”

According to the Ministry of Health, over 150,000 adolescents (15-19 years) are living with HIV, and youth (15-24 years) bear a significant burden of new infections. The social and economic burden of HIV/AIDS is also substantial, with significant costs for treatment and care.

Partners, including UNICEF, UNAIDS, and the US Government (PEPFAR), are supporting Uganda’s response to HIV/AIDS, focusing on prevention, treatment, and care, particularly for vulnerable populations.

The Uganda AIDS Commission is coordinating a multi-sectoral response, prioritizing the needs of key populations and addressing human rights and humanitarian challenges.

As Uganda commemorates Global HIV/AIDS Day, the government and partners reaffirm their commitment to ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

“We must leave no one behind in the fight against HIV/AIDS,” James emphasized. “We must promote inclusive and equitable access to HIV services and empower communities to lead the response to HIV/AIDS.”