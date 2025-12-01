Karuma–Kamdini road reopens to light vehicles after days of closure, heavy trucks still diverted

The Ministry of Works and Transport has reopened the Karuma–Kamdini road to light vehicles today after completing a temporary detour at the section that was damaged last week, restoring limited access on one of the country’s busiest transport corridors.

The road was closed several days ago after a section of the main carriageway collapsed due to heavy rains and soil failure, forcing all vehicles both light and heavy to seek alternative routes. The disruption led to long delays for travellers and transporters moving between Kampala and northern Uganda.

In a statement issued on Sunday, November 30, the Ministry confirmed that light-traffic vehicles, including buses, medium trucks, vans, and saloon cars, can now safely cross the affected section using the newly completed detour.

Despite the reopening, heavy trucks and trailers will continue to use the Karuma–Olwiyo–Anaka route in both directions until engineers determine that the main road is stable enough to carry heavier loads.

Construction teams have now shifted focus to the full restoration of the damaged main carriageway, beginning today. Works will continue alongside supervised traffic flow on the detour.

The Ministry urged motorists to proceed with caution, emphasising the need to adhere to safety guidelines along the temporary passage.

“Motorists are advised to proceed with caution and follow all traffic management instructions including the 30km/hr speed limit along the detour,” the statement noted.