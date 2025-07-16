Gov’t handovers brand new vehicles to cultural leaders ahead of elections

The government through the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development has officially handed over brand new vehicles to Uganda’s gazetted cultural leaders to empower them in mobilising their communities for social and economic transformation.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Vice President Jessica Alupo presided over the handover of vehicles to Uganda’s gazetted cultural leaders, an initiative aimed at enhancing their capacity to mobilise communities for peace, unity, and socio-economic transformation.

The event marks a significant milestone in strengthening the partnership between government and cultural institutions.

Alupo acknowledged the pivotal role cultural leaders play in preserving Uganda’s heritage, promoting social cohesion, and supporting government development programmes.

She encouraged cultural leaders to continue fostering peace and unity within their communities and to actively support government efforts ahead of the upcoming 2026 elections.

However, this comes ahead of the a political and election season where the incumbent is a candidate. It is seen as a mobilization strategy for the traditional leaders themselves.

Reading a message from President Museveni, the Vice President highlighted the President’s recognition of the restoration of cultural institutions as an acknowledgement of the foresight of Uganda’s ancestors.

These ancestors united numerous clans into kingdoms such as Buganda, Bunyoro, and Ankole, fostering cooperation and reducing conflict, thereby laying the foundation for Uganda’s enduring peace and stability.

President Museveni’s message further emphasised the importance of cultural institutions as custodians of Uganda’s rich languages, customs, and traditions, which are vital to national identity and unity.

The government remains committed to protecting cultural heritage sites and promoting cultural tourism as part of its broader development agenda.

The President also praised cultural leaders as key partners in mobilising citizens for social and economic development, applauding their contributions to education, health, and household income improvements.

The vehicles handed over are intended to facilitate their mobility, enabling them to reach all parts of their kingdoms and support government initiatives such as the Parish Development Model (PDM) and Emyooga wealth creation programmes.

Vice President Alupo congratulated the cultural leaders on receiving the vehicles and wished them continued success in their efforts to foster national unity and drive sustainable development.

Gender Ministry Permanent Secretary Mr. Aggrey Kibenge noted that the provision of these vehicles demonstrates the Government’s deep respect for Uganda’s rich cultural heritage and traditions.

Sources at the ministry told Eagle Online that Buganda Kingdom, the largest of the recognised institutions didn’t get the vehicle as it demanded that money meant for the vehicle be channelled to the kingdom because the Kabaka doesn’t receive gifts people who aren’t his subjects.

“Cultural institutions have long been a cornerstone of moral guidance, dispute resolution, and cultural preservation. As Uganda continues on its development path, these institutions remain crucial partners in promoting peace, cultural identity, and community mobilisation for transformation,” he said.

Mr. Kibenge thanked His Excellency the President for his unwavering support to the ministry’s programmes and appreciated the Vice President for sparing time to grace the occasion, despite her busy schedule on the eve of primary elections.

He further advised cultural leaders to ensure proper servicing and maintenance of their vehicles at authorised Toyota Uganda service centres to guarantee longer lifespan and reliable service.

“May today mark the beginning of deeper trust and collaboration between Government and cultural institutions, so that together we steer our country towards its envisioned future,” he concluded.