Uganda to host inaugural Africa Triple Elimination Conference at Speke Resort Munyonyo

Uganda is set to host the First Edition of the Africa Triple Elimination Conference 2025 at Speke Resort Munyonyo, under the theme “Unifying Action, Transforming Futures: Achieving Triple Elimination in Africa by 2030” from 21-23rd of July, 2025.

This landmark event will bring together high-level stakeholders, health experts, policymakers, advocates and community leaders to forge a collective path towards the elimination of HIV, Hepatitis B and Syphilis across the continent.

The conference is jointly organized by the African Union Commission, Ministry of Health of Uganda, Africa CDC, WHO, UNAIDS, UNICEF, AUDA-NEPAD, PATH, Clinton Health Access Initiative, and the National Organisation for People Living with Hepatitis B, among others.

Kenneth Kabagambe, Executive Director of the National Organisation for People Living with Hepatitis B who is spearheading the organization of the conference said that this groundbreaking event is dedicated to accelerating efforts to eliminate HIV, Hepatitis B, and Syphilis in Africa.

He added, “It is a unique opportunity to catalyze solutions, share best practices, and build impactful collaborations that will shape the future of public health in Africa.”

The conference comes at a time when Africa continues to bear the heaviest burden of these diseases.

Dr. Robert Mutumba, a leading health expert from Uganda’s Ministry of Health, highlighted the scale of the challenge, “Globally, 41 million people live with HIV—over half of them in Africa. About 254 million people have Hepatitis B, and 65 million live with chronic infections, with Africa disproportionately affected. Eight million adults globally are infected with Syphilis, and the burden remains high in African nations.”

Dr. Ronny Bahatungire, Acting Commissioner of Clinical Services at the Ministry of Health, noted Uganda’s continued progress in the fight against these infections noting, Since 2002, Uganda has made remarkable strides through the introduction of the Hepatitis B vaccine and, more recently, the local production of first-line Hepatitis B medicines—a bold step toward self-reliance.”

Bahatungire said, “The conference will raise awareness on Hepatitis B, its transmission, prevention, and treatment while promoting testing, vaccination, outreach, and service integration.”

Jotham Mubangizi from UNAIDS emphasized the urgency of eliminating mother-to-child HIV transmission saying, “We’ve come a long way in reducing HIV transmission from mother to child, but we must do more. Every one of the 4,700 new child infections is preventable. With the science we have, these numbers are unacceptable.”

Uganda is close to reaching the global target of eliminating mother-to-child HIV transmission, currently performing at 6%, just slightly above the <5% benchmark.

The Triple Elimination strategy aims not just to address the individual diseases, but also to promote integrated approaches that tackle their root causes and intersecting risk factors.

“HIV, Hepatitis B, and Syphilis are among the leading causes of preventable infant illness and death, especially in low-income countries,” Dr. Mutumba noted.

He added, “The elimination of vertical transmission of these diseases aligns with global health goals and WHO’s vision of ending preventable disease as a public health threat.”

The conference also underscores the importance of regional collaboration. By bringing African nations together to share strategies and lessons, the event will ensure more effective use of resources and foster a united continental health response.

As the host nation, Uganda once again positions itself as a continental leader in public health, demonstrating commitment to tackling long-standing disease burdens and promoting equity in healthcare.