255 trainees were passed out at Masindi Military Police Training School on Saturday.

Comprising of 223 males and 32 females, the trainees underwent a 4-months basic Military Police Course level 3 under intake 14 of 2021/2022.

Training commenced on 13th December, 2021 with trainees undergoing different course contents including but not limited to; Public Order Management, VIP protection, Martial Arts and physical training, Military Police duties, Map using, amongst others.

Stories Continues after ad

While presiding over the pass out ceremony, the Deputy Commander Land Forces Maj Gen Sam Okiding referred the graduands to the Bible which cautions people against bad thoughts.

“Be careful how you think. Your life is shaped by your thoughts,” the verse from Proverbs read.

Maj Gen Okiding cautioned them to remain firm and be focused as they strive to go to higher heights in the forces.

Maj Gen Don Nabasa, the Commander Military Police Brigade, urged the soldiers to love their job and serve the country well saying many Ugandans would wish to have the same opportunity but all in vain.

He advised them to maintain the core values of discipline and integrity as they serve in the forces while keeping in mind to protect themselves against different diseases.

“Take care of your health. You can only achieve everything if you are healthy,” Maj Gen Nabasa said.

Meanwhile, the school Commandant Col Amon Kagina reechoed the need for the soldiers to practice the skills they have acquired in training applauding them as a vibrant intake full of soldiers who were always ready to learn.

He thanked the leadership for the support and called on them to help them overcome a few challenges they have.

He ended by wishing the Graduates the best of luck in their careers.