The National Curriculum Development Centre (NCDC) has approved businessman Hamis Kiggundu’s two books to be used by students in secondary schools.

The books are titled ‘Success and Failure based on Reason and Reality’ and ‘Reason as the World Masterpiece’.

Before any book is adopted into the national curriculum, it has to go through evaluation processes by NCDC, which involve reviewing for language, relevance and message, among others.

Most schools have adopted a number of books written by foreigners and, therefore, it is time they adopted books written by Ugandans.

Hamis Kiggundu is a well-known businessman who not only trades in Uganda as Ham Enterprises Ltd, but also as Ham International UK Ltd in the UK, Ham International Ltd in the US and Skylight Investments in South Africa.

Kiggundu directly employs more than 1,200 people.

He had his primary, secondary, and university education in Uganda and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Law from Makerere University. He is commonly known as Ham.