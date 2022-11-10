The Minister for Presidency, Milly Babalanda has redeployed former Jinja Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Eric Sakwa by appointing him as RDC for Kaliro District.

The controversial Sakwa was in 2020 unceremoniously arrested on allegation of murder during the first #Covid-19 lockdown in Jinja.

Meanwhile, former Mbale Resident City Commissioner (RCC) Ahmed Washaki has been taken to Kumi as the RDC. Washaki was replaced by the Kumi RDC, Hussein Kato.

In the same reshuffle, former Kampala RCC, Hudu Hussein who has been in Yumbe as RDC has been transferred to Lwengo as RDC.