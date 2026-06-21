Sudhir gives Shs50m to Ngamba Sanctuary, Chimpanzee named in memory of Rajiv

Ngamba Islands— Kampala tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia has donated Shs50 million to the Ngamba Island Chimpanzee Sanctuary, continuing his family’s support for wildlife conservation in Uganda.

The donation was announced during a visit to the sanctuary, where caretakers also named one of the chimpanzees Rajiv Ruparelia (RR) in tribute to his late son, Rajiv.

Officials at the sanctuary said the support will help cater for the feeding, treatment and daily care of rescued chimpanzees housed at the island facility on Lake Victoria.

Ngamba Island is home to dozens of orphaned chimpanzees rescued from illegal wildlife trade, habitat destruction and poaching. The sanctuary has for years depended on support from partners, conservationists and private donors to maintain its operations.

The Ruparelia family has previously supported the sanctuary through donations and conservation campaigns. Sudhir has also been recognized in the past for his contribution toward wildlife protection efforts in Uganda.

For many years, the Ruparelia family and Ruparelia Foundation have walked closely with Ngamba Island and the important work being done to protect and care for Chimpanzees.

Sudhir, in his speech, affirmed that their relationship with the sanctuary dates back many years and have always believed that true development must include care for people, care for communities and care for nature.

“Today as we name this Chimpanzee in honour of Rajiv, we are reminded of a young man who loved animals, nature and wildlife. Rajiv believed very strongly that those of us who have been blessed with opportunity also have a responsibility to protect the vulnerable-whether they are people, communities or God’s creation,” Said businessman Sudhir.

Sudhir was flanked by his wife, Jyotsna, children and grandchildren. Also in attendance were friends led by Andrew Mwenda and a host of media personalities

Rajiv Ruparelia, who died in May 2025, was Managing Director of the Ruparelia Group and played a leading role in expanding the family’s business interests across hospitality, education, real estate and finance.

The naming of the chimpanzee was seen as a heartfelt tribute to the late businessman, whose death drew condolences from leaders, entrepreneurs and members of the public across the country.

Ngamba Island Chimpanzee Sanctuary Executive Director Joshua Rukundo thanked Sudhir and the Ruparelia Foundation for standing and believing in the sanctuary since its establishment.

“We thank Mr Sudhir Ruparelia for the support since 1998, and we are here to honour Rajiv, who started supporting us by bringing his friends, and we shall always remember Rajiv. We also thank you for accepting to name a Chimp RR, as we already have Rupa”. Mr Rukundo said.

Ngamba Island covers about 100 acres and lies southeast of Lake Victoria, about 30 kilometers from Speke Resort Munyonyo. The sanctuary is home to about 50 Chimpanzees.