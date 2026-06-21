Police nab suspected serial robber in Kira Division operation

Kira-Security forces in Kira Division have arrested a suspected serial robber believed to be behind a string of attacks targeting residents and business operators in the area.

The suspect was apprehended during an intelligence-driven operation carried out by police following several reports of violent robberies and street muggings in different parts of Kira Municipality.



According to preliminary information from security sources, the suspect is thought to be part of a group that has been operating in residential neighborhoods, mainly targeting pedestrians, boda boda riders and small shops during evening and night hours.

Police confirmed that evidence believed to be linked to the reported robberies was recovered during the arrest, though details of the exhibits have not yet been made public as investigations continue.

The arrest comes at a time when residents have raised concerns over rising insecurity, prompting intensified patrols and coordinated operations by law enforcement agencies in the area.



Authorities said the suspect remains in custody as detectives pursue other individuals believed to be connected to the same criminal network.

Police have urged the public to remain alert and cooperate with security teams by reporting any suspicious activity as efforts to curb crime continue.