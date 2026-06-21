Fr Lukyamuzi urges ethical journalism as media fraternity bids farewell to Sseruwooza

Wakiso — The Catholic priest Fr Lukyamuzi has called on journalists in Uganda to uphold integrity, discipline, and responsibility in their profession, as mourners gathered for the funeral Mass of the late journalist Joseph Sseruwooza.

The solemn service, held in Wakiso, brought together family members, colleagues from the media industry, and members of the public to celebrate the life of Sseruwooza, a parliamentary reporter and political talk show host at BBS Terefayina. His journalism career was marked by active coverage of national politics and governance issues, during which he became a familiar voice in political reporting circles.

Church message on integrity

During his homily, Fr Lukyamuzi praised the late journalist for his commitment to public service through media work, noting that journalism plays a critical role in shaping society. He said Sseruwooza’s life should serve as a reminder of the responsibility that comes with handling information that influences public opinion.

He warned journalists against practices that compromise ethical standards, including misinformation, bias, and sensational reporting. According to him, the growing pressure of competition in the media industry should not lead professionals to abandon truth and fairness.

“The truth must remain at the center of journalism. Without integrity, the media loses its purpose,” he said, urging journalists to be guided by conscience and professionalism.

Tributes from colleagues

Colleagues described Sseruwooza as a dedicated and outspoken journalist who was passionate about political accountability. They recalled his work on parliamentary reporting, where he consistently engaged lawmakers and analyzed national debates for the public.

Media peers also highlighted his friendly nature and willingness to support younger journalists entering the profession. Many said his presence in the newsroom and on air contributed to shaping political discourse and public understanding of national issues.

Reflection on media challenges

Speakers at the funeral also used the occasion to reflect on the challenges facing Uganda’s media industry, including job insecurity, increasing political pressure, and the rise of unverified information on social media platforms.

They emphasized the need for stronger editorial standards and continuous professional development to preserve credibility in journalism.

Final farewell

The Mass concluded with prayers for the eternal rest of Sseruwooza’s soul, followed by messages of condolence to his family. Mourners later proceeded to the burial, where he was laid to rest amid emotional tributes from friends and colleagues.

Sseruwooza is remembered as a committed journalist who contributed to Uganda’s political reporting landscape, leaving behind a legacy of public-interest journalism and professional dedication.