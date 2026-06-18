I have the right as CDF to arrest any member of opposition-Gen Muhoozi

Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has revealed that he has the authority to arrest opposition politicians, specifically former Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, who is currently on remand at Luzira Prison.

In a series of posts on X, Gen Muhoozi directly addressed Lukwago’s detention, insisting that the opposition politician would remain behind bars.

“Lukwago has been craving my attention for decades. He has it now. He is in prison and he will never come out,” Muhoozi posted.

The First Son went further and defended his authority as CDF to arrest members of the opposition.

“Those who ask me how I can arrest Lukwago and keep him in my basement? I answer that as CDF I have every right to arrest anyone especially members of the opposition. I am going to continue to crush them until no one will remember who they were,” he wrote.

The remarks came days after Lukwago was arrested by security operatives at his home in Wakaliga, Kampala, on Monday. His arrest triggered concern among opposition supporters and members of the legal fraternity after reports emerged that he had been taken to an undisclosed location before eventually resurfacing in state custody.

On Wednesday, Lukwago was arraigned before the Makindye Chief Magistrate’s Court and charged with misprision of treason, an offence that relates to the alleged concealment or failure to report information regarding treasonous activities.

Prosecution alleges that Lukwago, while aware of alleged plans to overthrow the government, failed to report the information to the relevant authorities as required by law.

After taking plea, the court remanded him to Luzira Prison until June 22, 2026, when he will return for mention of the case as investigations continue.

Lukwago, a long-time government critic, is the President of the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) and one of Uganda’s most prominent opposition figures. He also serves as lead counsel for detained opposition stalwart Dr Kizza Besigye in several ongoing legal battles.

His arrest has been criticized by opposition leaders and human rights activists, who argue that the charges are politically motivated. Government officials, however, maintain that the matter is before the courts and should be allowed to proceed through the judicial process.

Lukwago remains on remand as he waits to return to court on June 22, where prosecutors are expected to update court on the progress of investigations and the next course of action in the case.