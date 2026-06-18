Love Made Visible: Rotary District 9213 celebrates a year of service and impact

Rotary District 9213 has reflected on a transformative year of community service, leadership, and philanthropy, highlighting how thousands of Rotarians across Uganda and Tanzania united to improve lives and strengthen communities under the campaign theme “Rotary Eyamba.”

In a heartfelt end of term message, District Governor Geoffrey Martin Kitakule praised Rotarians for dedicating their time, resources, and energy to serving communities, describing the past year as one defined not by grand ceremonies but by meaningful action in villages, schools, health facilities, places of worship, boardrooms, and community centres.

“Over the past year, something extraordinary happened across Rotary District 9213. Not in grand fellowships or events, but in villages, schools, health centres, boardrooms, churches, study community grounds, and in the quiet moments where ordinary people chose service over self,” Kitakule said.

He noted that Rotarians consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to helping others, often sacrificing personal comfort and resources to make a difference in the lives of vulnerable people.

“They cared enough to wake up before sunrise for medical camps, spend weekends fundraising for communities they may never personally benefit from, and believe that every child deserves dignity, every mother deserves safe delivery, and every church and school deserves hope,” he said.

Kitakule recalled that when the Rotary year began, many questioned whether the ambitious goals set under the Rotary Eyamba campaign could be achieved. However, through determination and collective effort, members transformed what initially seemed impossible into reality.

“When we began this journey, some thought our vision sounded ambitious, maybe even slightly idealistic. But somewhere between fellowships, dinners, project launches, meetings, WhatsApp debates and countless phone calls, we stopped being clubs working near each other and became a movement working with each other,” he said.

According to the District Governor, collaboration among Rotary clubs and leaders significantly expanded the organisation’s footprint and impact across the district.

He highlighted several achievements, including the construction and rehabilitation of health centres, improved access to clean water, restoration of dignity to vulnerable populations, and the introduction of sustainable community driven service projects.

“Together with incredible partners and dedicated leaders, we expanded Rotary’s footprint of impact across Uganda and beyond. We restored dignity, improved access to water, connected communities and proved that sustainable service is not a dream when good people decide to move in the same direction,” Kitakule stated.

The Rotary leader paid special tribute to club presidents, assistant governors, district officers, and volunteers, describing them as the driving force behind the district’s success.

“To our Club Presidents, you were the captains of this mission. You led with resilience, creativity and grace. Even in moments of exhaustion and uncertainty, you still found the energy for fellowships, service projects and conference dance floors,” he said.

Kitakule also commended assistant governors, district leaders, project teams and volunteers for their unwavering commitment throughout the year.

“To the Assistant Governors, District leaders, project teams and volunteers, every Rotarian who quietly served without seeking applause, thank you. Leadership is never about the title on the badge. It is about the lives changed because you showed up,” he noted.

One of the district’s most notable achievements was its fundraising performance for The Rotary Foundation, the charitable arm of Rotary International.

Kitakule revealed that Rotary District 9213 raised more than one million dollars for The Rotary Foundation during the year, a milestone he attributed to the generosity and dedication of members.

“We showed up so powerfully that together we achieved what many considered impossible, raising over one million dollars for The Rotary Foundation,” he said.

Reflecting on the significance of the achievement, Kitakule said the district’s success was not only measured by financial contributions or completed projects but also by the values that Rotarians upheld throughout the year.

“Beyond the numbers, the grants, the projects and the milestones, the greatest gift of this year has been the reminder that Rotary remains one of humanity’s most beautiful ideas, that strangers can become family through service,” he said.

The District Governor also acknowledged the support of his family and fellow Rotarians, emphasizing that the journey had been a collective effort.

“This journey was never carried out by one person alone. Families served too, often quietly and without recognition. This journey belongs to all of us much as it belongs to me,” he said.

Looking ahead, Kitakule urged Rotarians to continue building Rotary, mentoring young leaders, giving generously, believing in service, and remaining committed to improving communities.

“I have seen the future of Rotary District 9213 confirmed by our ability to start on the journey of reorganising into Districts 9217 and 9218. I have seen it in young leaders stepping forward with confidence, in clubs choosing collaboration over competition, and in communities now believing change is possible because Rotarians kept their promises,” he said.

He stressed that while future generations may forget individual projects and events, they will remember the values that guided Rotary’s work.

“Years from now, people may forget our meetings, conferences, décor or even who held office. But they will remember that in a season when the world often felt divided, Rotary District 9213 chose unity, compassion and action and changed communities forever,” Kitakule said.

As the Rotary year comes to a close, the District Governor expressed confidence that members had exceeded expectations and left a lasting legacy across the communities they serve.

“Together, we transformed lives and for that, we can all drop the mic with pride. We did more than complete a Rotary year. We showed what is possible when people unite for good,” he concluded.

Rotary District 9213 covers Uganda and Tanzania and brings together hundreds of Rotary and Rotaract clubs dedicated to humanitarian service, community development, peace building, education, health, and economic empowerment. The district is currently preparing for its transition into the new Rotary Districts 9217 and 9218 as Rotary continues to expand its reach and impact across the region.