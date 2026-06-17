Ex-Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago charged with misprision of treason, remanded

Former Kampala Lord Mayor and President of the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF), Erias Lukwago, has been remanded to Luzira Prison until June 22, 2026, after appearing before the Makindye Chief Magistrate’s Court and being charged with misprision of treason.

Lukwago, who was arrested by security operatives on Monday from his home in Wakaliga, Kampala, denied the charge when it was read to him on Wednesday afternoon. He is jointly charged alongside Dr Kizza Besigye, Hajj Obeid Lutale Kamulegeya, Joel Wakayima, Frank Atukunda and others still at large.

According to the prosecution, the accused allegedly knew about plans to commit treason between 2021 and November 2024 in Kampala and Nairobi, Kenya, but failed to report the information to relevant authorities or take reasonable steps to prevent the alleged offence.

The state contends that the accused persons were aware of activities considered prejudicial to the security of the country but deliberately concealed that information from law enforcement agencies.

The court appearance came barely two days after Lukwago’s dramatic arrest by security operatives who reportedly surrounded his residence in Wakaliga before taking him into custody. His arrest sparked condemnation from opposition politicians, lawyers and human rights activists, who questioned both the circumstances of his detention and the nature of the charges being pursued against him.

Lukwago was represented by a legal team led by Medard Lubega Sseggona, alongside Samuel Muyizzi, Muhammad Nsereko and Mathias Mpuuga, while the prosecution team comprised Judith Nyamwiza, Caroline Opiya and Gabriel Obua.

Shortly after taking plea, the defence applied for bail, arguing that Lukwago had a fixed place of residence in Wakaliga, Rubaga Division, where he lives with his family, and that he had consistently complied with court processes whenever granted bail in previous cases.

The defence further informed court that Lukwago’s health had significantly deteriorated while in detention.

Sseggona told the court that his client suffered a severe hypertension crisis and that a blood pressure reading taken shortly before the hearing stood at 217/100.

“That reading places him at serious risk of suffering a stroke,” Sseggona submitted.

The lawyers further argued that Lukwago suffers from chronic gastritis that requires specialized dietary management and close medical supervision. They told court that he must eat carefully regulated meals at specific intervals and take prescribed medication under medical observation.

The defence also disclosed that Lukwago has a history of a cervical spinal injury involving the C5 and C6 vertebrae, for which he underwent surgery in New Delhi, India, where doctors inserted a metallic implant.

“Following the brutal arrest and management under detention, the same has been dislocated and his pain is excruciating,” Sseggona told court, arguing that Lukwago urgently requires neurological assessment and specialized treatment.

According to the defence, Lukwago also suffers respiratory complications that require regular monitoring of oxygen levels and blood pressure. They noted that his medical conditions had previously necessitated referrals for treatment in Nairobi and India because some of the required specialized care was not readily available locally.

The lawyers further argued that standard prison meals could worsen some of his medical conditions and urged court to grant him bail to enable him access appropriate treatment.

However, after hearing submissions from both sides, the Makindye Chief Magistrate’s Court declined to release Lukwago and instead remanded him to Luzira Prison until June 22, 2026.

The case adds a new dimension to the ongoing treason-related proceedings involving Dr Kizza Besigye and other opposition figures, matters that continue to attract significant public and political attention across the country.

Lukwago, a veteran opposition politician and one of Uganda’s most prominent lawyers, served as Kampala Lord Mayor from 2011 until 2021 and has remained an influential voice in opposition politics and constitutional litigation.

He is expected to return to court on June 22, 2026, for further mention of the case as investigations continue.