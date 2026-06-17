World Bank, Finance Ministry train PIM PLUS officers on inclusion and non-discrimination

The World Bank, in partnership with the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, has intensified efforts to promote inclusive and equitable public service delivery by training technical officers implementing the Public Investment Management PLUS (PIM PLUS) programme on Inclusion and Non Discrimination standards.

The training, held in Kampala, brought together project implementation unit officials from agencies involved in the PIM PLUS operation and focused on strengthening safeguards against discrimination, marginalization, and exclusion in public investment projects.

PIM PLUS is one of the flagship reforms under Uganda’s Public Finance Management Reform Strategy and is designed to transform the country’s public investment landscape through improved project preparation, budgeting, implementation, asset management, and maintenance. The programme is currently supporting the implementation of the Fourth National Development Plan (NDP IV) and the government’s Tenfold Growth Strategy.

Speaking during the training, Gertrude Basiima, the Acting Assistant Commissioner in the Projects Analysis and Public Investment Department at the Ministry of Finance, emphasized that inclusion must be treated as a fundamental principle in all development interventions.

“Inclusion is not merely a policy requirement by the World Bank, but it is a fundamental human rights principle in all operations. All projects must be inclusive. Every individual, regardless of gender, age, disability, ethnicity, religion, or socio economic status, deserves equal opportunity and dignity in the share of project outcomes, goals, and objectives,” Basiima said.

She noted that inclusion and non discrimination are central to effective service delivery and sustainable development, urging implementing partners to create environments where diversity is respected and vulnerable groups are protected.

“Implementing agencies must ensure that all people benefit from development projects without facing barriers or discrimination. Safe and respectful environments where vulnerable groups are recognized and diversity is valued are essential for successful project implementation,” she added.

The training highlighted Uganda’s commitment to upholding international human rights standards and treaties to which the country is a signatory. Participants were encouraged to integrate inclusion and non discrimination principles throughout the project cycle, from planning and implementation to monitoring and evaluation.

Officials from the World Bank underscored the importance of ensuring that project benefits reach all segments of society, particularly disadvantaged and marginalized communities that often face challenges in accessing public services.

The World Bank team further urged participants to cascade the knowledge acquired during the training to frontline workers, contractors, and other stakeholders involved in project implementation to ensure that inclusion principles are embedded at every level.

Participants were also advised to regularly review and strengthen project level Grievance Redress Mechanisms to ensure concerns raised by communities are addressed promptly and fairly. The Bank emphasized the need for active and responsive Grievance Redress Committees capable of handling complaints in a transparent and accessible manner.

In addition, implementing agencies were encouraged to incorporate clear inclusion and non discrimination clauses in project documents, contracts, procurement processes, and Terms of Reference to safeguard the rights and dignity of all beneficiaries.

The training forms part of the efforts by the World Bank and the government to ensure that public investments not only deliver infrastructure and economic growth but also advance social equity, human dignity, and equal opportunities for all Ugandans.

As Uganda accelerates implementation of major development projects under NDP IV and the Tenfold Growth Strategy, officials say embedding inclusion and non discrimination principles into public investment management will be critical to ensuring that the benefits of development are shared widely and sustainably across the country.