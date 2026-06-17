Rotary Eyamba Campaign earns global recognition at international convention in Taiwan

Uganda’s innovative Rotary storytelling campaign, #RotaryEyamba, has gained international recognition at the 2026 Rotary International Convention in Taipei, Taiwan, emerging as a model for how local narratives can strengthen community engagement and amplify the impact of humanitarian work.

The convention, which is running from June 14 to 17, has brought together thousands of Rotary and Rotaract members, alumni, programme participants, and guests from across the world to celebrate fellowship, exchange ideas, and showcase Rotary’s transformative work. Among the many discussions at the global gathering, Uganda’s experience in communicating Rotary’s impact through the #RotaryEyamba campaign attracted particular attention during a session on telling Rotary’s story for greater local impact.

The campaign, whose name is derived from the Luganda word “Eyamba” meaning “helps,” was developed by Rotary District 9213 as a way of making Rotary’s message more relatable and understandable to the communities it serves.

Speaking about the initiative, Rotary District 9213 Governor Geoffrey Martin Kitakule said the campaign was inspired by the need to bridge the gap between Rotary’s work and public understanding of its impact.

“As people of action, we needed to show what we do as Rotarians. Sometimes Rotarians are viewed as elitist because we are speaking in a language that locals don’t understand. It is important that we communicate in a language understood by the people we are helping in our communities,” Kitakule said.

He explained that the choice of the word “Eyamba” was deliberate and aimed at conveying a simple but powerful message to ordinary citizens.

“Really, #RotaryEyamba means that Rotary helps. It is a simple message in a local language so that people can know Rotary is there to help change their lives. That was the motivation behind this initiative,” he added.

Over the years, Rotary clubs across Uganda have implemented numerous projects in health care, education, water and sanitation, maternal and child health, economic empowerment, environmental conservation, and youth development. However, Kitakule noted that one of the greatest challenges has been ensuring that the stories behind those interventions reach the wider public.

“As Rotarians, we do a lot of good things in communities. We help a lot. We are people of action. But then the question becomes: how do we tell our story?” he asked.

According to Kitakule, the #RotaryEyamba campaign shifted the focus from institutional reporting to community driven storytelling by encouraging beneficiaries to share firsthand accounts of how Rotary projects have transformed their lives.

“When we use #RotaryEyamba, it helps us connect with beneficiaries and encourages them to come out and tell their stories. The biggest challenge is not the work we do; it is telling the story of that work. Through this initiative, communities are becoming our storytellers,” he said.

The people centred approach has enabled Rotary clubs across Uganda to document authentic testimonies from beneficiaries, creating narratives that resonate more strongly with communities and the public than traditional organisational communication.

The recognition of #RotaryEyamba at the international convention highlights the growing importance of localized storytelling in strengthening Rotary’s public image and deepening community participation. Delegates from different countries have shown interest in Uganda’s approach, which successfully translates Rotary’s global mission into language and messages that ordinary citizens can easily understand and embrace.

The convention opened with colourful cultural performances celebrating Taiwan’s rich heritage and Rotary’s global diversity. Addressing delegates, Rotary International President Francesco Arezzo reflected on the common spirit that unites Rotarians around the world despite cultural differences.

“Everywhere I went, I found the same spirit. Different languages, different food, different ways of welcoming a guest, but always the same Rotary heart,” Arezzo said.

He urged delegates to celebrate Rotary’s achievements while looking ahead to greater possibilities for service.

“As we begin this convention, enjoy this city and this magical island. Enjoy the rain. Enjoy this fellowship. Celebrate what we have done. And dream of what Rotary can still become,” he said.

Taiwan President Lai Ching te also welcomed delegates, describing the convention as an important global event and commending Taiwan’s Rotary members for helping bring the world together in Taipei.

Throughout the convention, discussions have focused on Rotary’s key areas of service, including peacebuilding, disease prevention, access to clean water and sanitation, maternal and child health, education, economic development, and environmental protection. Delegates are also exploring youth engagement, technological innovation, sustainability, and the use of artificial intelligence to advance humanitarian work.

As Rotary continues to seek new ways of communicating its impact, Uganda’s #RotaryEyamba campaign is increasingly being viewed as a powerful example of how local voices can strengthen global movements. By placing beneficiaries at the centre of its storytelling, Rotary District 9213 has demonstrated that meaningful change is best understood when communities themselves become the narrators of their own transformation.

The campaign’s growing international recognition serves as a reminder that some of Rotary’s most powerful stories begin at the grassroots level, where lives are changed and communities empowered. From Uganda to Taiwan and beyond, the message behind the campaign remains clear: Rotary helps. Rotary Eyamba.Displaying Stakeholders during the consultative meeting in Entebbe today (2).jpg.