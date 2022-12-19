St. Kizito High School Namugongo has marked its annual Fish Festival. Known for its culture of recycling, the School organized the event to showcase what they are up to with the students in terms of skilling.

In its ‘Taasa Obutonde’ November documentary, students showcased factory-scale production of carbonized briquettes for institutional cooking. Making briquettes from organic waste saves trees/forests and improves municipal sanitation. They also showcased toothpaste made from charcoal briquettes. These briquettes are made from wastes.

The backyard and off-ground gardening; promote smart-urban farming. Composting is done to produce organic soil nutrients that facilitate urban farming.

Stories Continues after ad

“They also showcased their Solar-powered irrigation that is done using water harvested from rain and water tapped from underground springs,” the head teacher Ezekiel Kazibwe said.

Food waste recycling included; Food waste is used to farm Black-Soldier-Flies whose larvae constitute nutrients for animal feeds. A solar food drier preserves food remains. The dried food waste is powdered and mixed with nutrients to make feeds for livestock/fish.

He said non-organic waste is recycled into ornamental crafts and tools. A Fish Resort is one of the recreational gardens at school created through the recycling of non-organic waste.

They in tandem showcased the reusable sanitary towels made by the students.

Kazibwe said the festival is meant to empower and skill the students with life skills that can help them during their holidays to make some money.

Dr. Fredrick Kakembo, the director of the school applauded all parents for trusting the school with their children and encouraged more parents to bring in more students to gain both knowledge and skills.