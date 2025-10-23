Entebbe residents come together in tree planting to save Kitubulu forest reserve

In a show of solidarity and love for Mother Nature, residents of Entebbe put aside their differences and united as one to rally a tree planting campaign to save Kitubulu Forest Reserve.

Located adjacent to the Kitubulu beach way, it provides a breathtaking backdrop to the breezy waves, providing an alluring scenic view as one transcends the Kitubulu slope, entering Entebbe Municipality from Kampala City.

The gathering was a response to Entebbe Mayor Fabrice Rulinda’s call to plant trees in the forest reserve in a weeklong campaign against the sale of the 150-acre Kitubulu Forest to Tiang Tiang Group of Companies for development.

This forest is ours, and since they claim we didn’t plant the trees, let’s plant them, then when they come, we have a stake, it’s our property that we are protecting…. This is not politics, but it makes zero sense for environmental or moral reasons to cut an entry’s forest to put a hotel,” Rulinda noted.

Rulinda noted that the initiative aims to restore the forest’s ecosystem, promote environmental sustainability, and ensure a safe and secure living environment for the community.

“The Kitubulu forest in Entebbe has stood the test of time. However, recent developments show degradation threatening our existence. Today, Mayor Fabrice Rulinda mobilized us, including the Rotary Club of Entebbe, to protect this forest by planting more trees. Happy to stand for the cause,” he posted.

The campaign saw several politicians, both in the opposition and NRM, put their differences aside, conservationists, schools, and the whole community partaking in the campaign.