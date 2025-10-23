Entebbe police commander SSP Stephen Twinomugisha suspended over aiding land grabbers

The Uganda Police Professional Standards Unit has suspended the Entebbe Division police commander, SSP Stephen Twinomugisha, from the position over allegedly aiding land grabbers steal people’s land in the area.

Twinomugisha who is currently benched and waiting redeployment was immediately replaced by Moses Musinguzi as the new Entebbe Division police commander on Monday.

According to sources privy to the axing, the Police standards unit was left with little choice after multiple complaints were filed against Twinomugisha before it from various people who have lost their land with the alleged involvement Twinomugisha.

One case in point, which has led to the axing, is the orphans of the late Mpagi John Baptist Kalanzi of Nkumba Central zone in Katabi Town Council, Wakiso district, who accused Twinomugisha of torture, aiding land grabbers to grab their land, and destroying property that was found on it.

The said property is comprised in Busiro Block, 438, plots 1839 and 34 at Nkumba, Katabi Town Council, Wakiso district.

He was axed after the tortured victims petitioned the Police Professional Standards Unit, the DPP, State House Anti-Corruption Unit, the Crime Intelligence Directorate and the Inspector General of Police.

The complainants, who include Florence Nakalanzi, Jane Wanyana, Jane Nampanga, and Peter Mponye, in a petition dated October 13, 2025, accuse the police boss and his team of colluding with the land grabbers to witch-hunt and torture them.

The orphans aver that the said witch-hunt has not only caused them untold suffering but also denied them the right to quietly enjoy their inheritance, which was bequeathed to them by their late father, Mpagi John Baptist Kalanzi of Nkumba Central zone in Katabi Town Council, Wakiso district.

The complainants told court and higher police authorities that the said cop and his team have in total disregard of court and other institutional guidance and orders wantonly continued to subject them to piecemeal investigations of assault, theft, among other charges which were leveled against them by the land grabbers.

Unfortunately, these charges were retaliatory cases in response to charges of malicious damage, grievous harm, forgery, concealing title deed, and uttering false documents, which the complainants had reported to the police following the demolition of their property by the accused land grabber.

To make matters worse, Entebbe police decided to subject the complainants to report on their bond regarding the same contested charges, on a daily basis.

However, despite the land saga being rooted in Entebbe Sub-region, there is no single record of it at Entebbe police station, but rather registered at first instance at Kampala Metropolitan South headquarters.

The complainants attributed this to blatant bias and conflict of interest bordering on corrupt tendencies at Entebbe police station.

It was established that on all occasions, the complainants sought redress at the police stations, all concerned officers avoided recording the case on claims that whoever attempted to meddle in the said case would unceremoniously be transferred on the orders of a powerful female AIGP.

It is said that it is this powerful AIGP from whom the reported officers including SSP Twinomugisha, the DPC and ACP Rogers Seguya derive the orders for their errant behavior towards the complainants.

Meanwhile, Twinomugisha was shocked when he received a message over the weekend instructing him to hand over office to his successor with immediate effect.

In compliance, this week on October 20, 2025, Mr. Twinomugisha invited a few members of the District Security committee to witness the handover ceremony, and he painfully handed over his juicy office, which had changed his wellbeing in the past two years.

