Museveni appoints Prof Jack Nyeko as new Chancellor of Mbarara University

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has appointed Professor Jack Pen-Mogi Nyeko as the new Chancellor of Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST).

The appointment was confirmed through an Instrument of Appointment signed by the President on October 17, 2025, under the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act, following a recommendation from the University Council.

Prof. Nyeko, 77, is a distinguished academic and administrator best known for his pioneering role as the founding Vice Chancellor of Gulu University, where he served for over a decade. He succeeds Prof. Charles Mark Olweny, who has held the position of Chancellor at MUST since 2017.

According to the appointment instrument, Prof. Nyeko will serve a four-year term, effective from the date he assumes office.

A veteran scholar of veterinary medicine, Prof. Nyeko holds a PhD in Zoology from Makerere University and has dedicated over four decades to research, teaching, and public service.

He previously served as Chairperson of the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) Board and has contributed extensively to national policy development in higher education and environmental conservation.

Mbarara University, one of Uganda’s leading public universities, is renowned for its focus on science, technology, and community health. It continues to play a key role in advancing research, innovation, and professional training in the country’s health and engineering sectors.