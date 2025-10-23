Speaker Among, Tayebwa go unopposed for next parliamentary term

Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among and her deputy, Thomas Tayebwa, have both been nominated and declared unopposed to represent their respective constituencies in the 2026–2031 parliamentary term under the National Resistance Movement (NRM) ticket.

The development reflects the duo’s firm political standing and the strong confidence reposed in them by their constituents and the ruling party.

Among, who also serve as the Woman Member of Parliament for Bukedea District and 2nd National Vice Chairperson of the NRM was nominated unopposed.

“To my people in Bukedea, I want to express my love and gratitude for the overwhelming support you showed towards me and the NRM flag bearers during our nominations today,” Among said in a heartfelt message.

She called upon her supporters to translate their enthusiasm into votes for President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and all NRM candidates across the country.

“Let’s convert that strong support into solid votes for President Kaguta Museveni and all the flag bearers at every level!” she emphasized.

Among also expressed deep appreciation for the outpouring of affection and encouragement from her supporters.

“My heart is full, and I genuinely appreciate all the love, gifts, prayers, and kind words you have shared with me. Thank you!” she added.

Similarly, Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa was nominated unopposed as the NRM flag bearer for Ruhinda North Constituency in Mitooma District.

“Thank you Ruhinda North for sending me unopposed to represent you in Parliament 2026–31. It is a challenge I appreciate. I will deliver,” Tayebwa remarked.

Accompanied by his wife during the nomination exercise, Tayebwa described leadership as both a privilege and a responsibility.

“Leadership, to me, is both a privilege and a responsibility. It is a privilege because we compete and out of many, one is chosen to lead; and a responsibility because it carries the trust and expectations of those who have placed their confidence in you,” he said.

He praised the progress achieved in his constituency over the past five years and pledged to strengthen education, healthcare, and water access while leveraging national development initiatives.

“Our focus remains on further improving education, healthcare, and access to clean water, while also tapping into key government initiatives such as the Parish Development Model (PDM), Emyooga and other poverty alleviation programs,” Tayebwa noted.

Tayebwa further revealed plans to develop Ruhinda North’s tourism potential, given its proximity to Queen Elizabeth National Park and Imaramagambo Forest, as part of broader efforts to stimulate economic growth and community development.

“We also intend to harness the untapped potential of the tourism sector—an opportunity that can bring both economic growth and community development,” he explained.

Both Among and Tayebwa pledged full support to President Museveni’s 2026 bid and to all NRM candidates nationwide. Among’s opponents were struck off the voters’ register by the Electoral Commission for unknown reasons.

“My team and I will be campaigning for the entire NRM family in the constituency. We will offer our unwavering support to our presidential candidate, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, and all other NRM candidates across Ruhinda North,” Tayebwa affirmed.

Their unopposed nominations mark a powerful endorsement from the electorate and the NRM party, reflecting their continued influence and commitment to advancing the party’s development agenda across Uganda