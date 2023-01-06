Justice (Rtd) Elizabeth Ibanda-Nahamya has passed on. She died on January 5, 2023 in the Netherlands.

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Retired High Court Judge, Elizabeth Ibanda Nahamya which occurred earlier today in the Netherlands.Burial arrangements to be communicated later,” the Judiciary announced on twitter.

Elizabeth was a Ugandan lawyer and judge, who, in March 2018 appointed Judge of the Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals (MICT).

She was appointed by António Guterres, the Secretary General of the United Nations. Her appointment replacement followed the resignation of Judge Solomy Balungi Bossa, who was elected to the International Criminal Court.

She served as a High Court judge of Uganda, where she was assigned to the International Crimes Division of that court.