Hoima Airport will be renamed Kabalega after President Yoweri Museveni on Monday rejected a proposal to have the airport named after himself.

The Works and Transport State Minister, Lt (Rtd) Fred Byamukama, presented four potential names for the $309 million Uganda’s second largest inland gateway to the world that is nearing completion.

The minister, who is also the Bugangaizi West Member of Parliament in Kakumiro district, Bunyoro region, said he and his team resolved three names including YK Museveni International Airport, Kabalega International Airport, Kabaale International Airport and Hoima International Airport.

He reported that the names were arrived at after reportedly conducting a local survey in Hoima district.

During the meeting chaired by Vice President (Rtd) Maj. Jessica Alupo, a vote was taken and almost all ministers including Rebecca Kadaga, Jim Muhwezi, Tom Butime and Edward Katumba Wamala among others voted in favour of naming the airport after Museveni

However, Minister Persis Namuganza, the State Minister for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, objected to the suggestion insisting that Kabalega is the best choice given the courage with which Omukama (King) Kabalega of Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom resisted British colonialism among other things that made him heroic.

She said Kabalega’s brand of fighting against can globally be leveraged upon to easily sell Uganda and the airport among tourists seeking to visit the country.

The minister stated that naming the airport after Museveni would seem as though Museveni was trying to establish a cult of personality similar to the African leaders of the 20th century who named national monuments and institutions after themselves like Mobutu Sese Seko of the then Zaire and now the Democratic Republic of Congo, Daniel Arap Moi of Kenya.

Ms Namuganza warned on political sensitivities asserting that naming it YK Museveni would incite anti-Museveni sentiments among the Banyoro, who until now remain nostalgic about their Omukama Kabalega.

Finance Planning and Economic Development Minister who is also the Member of Parliament, for Buyanja County in Kibaale district also in Bunyoro, Mr Matia Kasaija had suggested that they postpone the decision on which name to give the airport so as to first consult President Museveni for his view.

As a result, President Museveni agreed with Ms Namuganza’s concerns and rejected the proposal explaining that in African culture, it is inappropriate to name buildings and institutions after living people.

He also acknowledged that he would be perceived as a selfish and greedy leader who seeks to be gloried while still alive.

Ultimately, it was decided that the Hoima airport project, which is projected to be completed next financial year, would be named Omukama Kabaleega international airport.