CTI Foundation has launched a campaign aimed at raising awareness and preventing Sickle Cell Disease (SCD).

Sickle Cell Disease poses a significant health burden on millions of people around the globe, necessitating comprehensive initiatives to address its challenges. CTI Foundation recognizes the urgency of the situation and is committed to making a lasting impact. By fostering collaboration among experts, advocates, and affected individuals, CTI Foundation seeks to effect profound change and improve the quality of life for those living with SCD.

Speaking about the launch, Isaac Okello, the Executive Director of Uganda, said: “We are incredibly proud to announce the launch of CTI Foundation and to take a stand against Sickle Cell Disease. This debilitating condition affects millions of individuals and families worldwide, imposing significant challenges on their daily lives. With the establishment of CTI Foundation, we are taking a crucial step forward in the fight against SCD, aiming to improve the lives of those affected and create a lasting impact on a global scale.”

Okello said CTI Foundation embodies this belief, as it seeks to empower communities, foster groundbreaking research, and raise awareness about Sickle Cell Disease. By joining forces with experts, advocates, and affected individuals, we can make a real difference in preventing this condition. Let us stand united in our mission to eradicate sickle cell disease. Together, we can bring about a world where sickle cell disease is nothing but a distant memory, and future generations are free from its grip.”

CTI-LifeHealth CEO, Dr. Michelle Barry, said “in the modern era, it is truly disheartening to witness the continued existence of this debilitating condition, especially when we possess the knowledge and tools to combat it effectively. Sickle cell disease not only inflicts immense suffering on individuals and families but also places an enormous burden on societies and healthcare systems. Its effects are felt across the globe, with millions of people enduring excruciating pain, life-threatening complications, and a significantly reduced quality of life. Moreover, the economic impact of sickle cell disease is staggering, hindering productivity and perpetuating cycles of poverty in affected regions.

“It is our moral obligation to address this unnecessary disease head-on, as no one should be condemned to a life of pain and hardship due to their genetic makeup. However, eradicating sickle cell disease requires a multifaceted approach, and one of the critical pillars is ensuring access to simple trait testing, especially in low-income and underserved communities. By identifying individuals who carry the sickle cell trait, we can proactively educate them about the potential risks and provide appropriate counseling regarding family planning options. Early intervention and informed decision-making empower individuals to make choices that can prevent the transmission of this disease to future generations.”

“Unfortunately, the lack of access to trait testing has disproportionately affected disadvantaged communities, exacerbating health inequities and perpetuating the cycle of disease. This injustice cannot be tolerated any longer. We must work to remove the barriers that hinder access to simple trait testing, such as cost, geographical limitations, and limited healthcare infrastructure. Collaborations with healthcare providers, governments, non-profit organizations, and research institutions are crucial in expanding screening programs, ensuring affordability, and raising awareness about the importance of testing.”

“By eradicating sickle cell disease, we not only alleviate human suffering but also create a more just and equitable society. No individual should be denied the chance to lead a healthy life due to the circumstances of their birth. We will tirelessly strive to mobilize support, raise awareness, and work collaboratively to eliminate this unnecessary disease.”