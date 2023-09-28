Museveni equips youths with agricultural tools, machines to fight poverty

President Yoweri Museveni through his Office of the NRM National Chairman (ONC) has donated equipment and assorted items worth millions of shillings to party mobilisers from the central and eastern region in a bid to eradicate poverty among households and as a tool to reclaim the NRM support in the central region.

The items donated included welding, sewing, bricklaying, gnuts grinding and popcorn machines, hairdryers, and agricultural tools such as; farm sprayers, maize seeds, pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers, among others.

While handing over the items and machines to the NRM Pressure Groups at ONC offices in Kyambogo, Kampala, Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo Uzeiye, the Head of Mobilisation at Museveni’s office reiterated his boss’ gospel of raising household income levels and said such self-empowerment schemes envision the theme of wealth creation and securing the future of Ugandans as per the NRM Manifesto (2021-2026).

“The fact is, Jajja Museveni values your support for him, and that’s why he has and continues to stand with you. Meanwhile, you must know that for us here at ONC, we do monitoring when you get this equipment, use them genuinely and be able to get some good yields out of them,” Hajjat Namyalo emphasized.

Some of the equipment that was donated by the Office of the National Chairman (ONC) on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at Kyambogo Offices.

“Our beloved mzee Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. He says more goodies are coming your way but instructed me to first give you these so that you can secure your future economically,” she added.

The ONC boss, who also doubles as the Special Presidential Advisor on Political Affairs (SPA/PA) reserved no kind words for the naysayers downplaying the power of the equipment she has been donating in various parts of the country saying those are opportunists who have nothing they have given out in the community and simply talk with no actions as if people feed on just words.

“I have been hearing some people speaking nonsense that at ONC we give tailoring machines, let me ask them, what have you given our people other than using them just and after elections you dump them?” Namyalo wondered.

Hajjat Namyalo speaking to the mobilisers of various NRM Pressure Groups in the central and eastern region on Wednesday afternoon.

Conclusively, Hajjat Namyalo urged the NRM mobilizers and pressure groups to utilize the various government poverty eradication programmes available, especially the Parish Development Model to transform their lives, because only then will convince other Ugandans to join the NRM.

The various pressure groups that received the equipment included; NRM High Command, Wakiso Boda Boda Association, Shemeza Women’s Group, Kampala Youth Vendors, Tunaweza NRM Mobilization Taskforce, Ujama Youth Development Association, Kampala Ghetto groups among others.

The Office of the National Chairman of NRM has since the beginning of the year been supporting Ugandans across the country with the viewpoint of empowering them economically as a stepping stone towards the middle-income economy which is in line with the NRM Manifesto.

Last week on Sunday, September 24, Hajjat Namyalo who had paid a courtesy visit at the Duwa of the late Khasim Mukiibi’s home in Bukomansimbi donated brand-new salon hair dryers, sewing machines, hair-cutting machines, bricks laying and welding machines to women and youths for the same cause.

In August 2023, items worth millions of shillings including mattresses, blankets, cement and other scholastic materials were donated by the ONC to Excel Vocational Training Centre in Luwero as relief aid from the fire that gutted the institution in May this year.

In April this year, the ONC donated over 8,000 chicks and hybrid goats to farmers in Luwero District in what she called a poverty alleviation initiative, a special presidential arrangement to fight poverty in various parts of the country.