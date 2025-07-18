What Next? Ten ministers lose in NRM primaries ahead of 2026 elections

In the heavily contested National Resistance Movement (NRM) party primaries ten ministers serving in the cabinet have lost their bids for parliamentary seats. These losses, coming just months before the 2026 general elections raise pressing questions about the future roles of these political heavyweights and the internal dynamics within the ruling party.

Among the ministers who were unsat is Musa Ecweru, the State Minister for Transport, who was defeated in Amuria County. Ecweru’s loss is viewed as a significant upset given his longstanding influence in the government’s emergency and humanitarian response efforts. He has represented Amuria County in the August House for three terms (15 years) before joining parliament, he served as a Resident District Commissioner.

Other notable cabinet members who lost include Jennifer Namuyangu, the State Minister for Bunyoro Affairs. She first joined parliament in 1994 when she was elected youth representative for Eastern Uganda to the National Resistance Council.

Dr. Joyce Moriku Kaducu, the State Minister for Primary Education was also ousted highlighting a shifting political landscape that appears less forgiving even to established incumbents.

Victoria Rusoke Businge, the State Minister for Local Government, and Peace Mutuzo, the State Minister for Gender, Labour and Social Development also failed to secure party tickets reflecting wider voter dissatisfaction with certain government policies and representation.

Trade and Agriculture portfolios also suffered setbacks for the NRM. David Bahati, the State Minister for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives (Industry) lost his re-election bid in Ndorwa West. Bahati, a key architect of Uganda’s industrial policies, had been considered a stalwart within the party’s economic team. Bahati, a turned State House ‘Pastor’ has been Ndorwa West legislator for 20 years.

Similarly, Fred Bwino Kyakulaga, the State Minister for Agriculture representing Kigulu County was defeated amid rising concerns over agricultural reforms and their impact on rural livelihoods. Bwino, a former spy turned politician hasn’t enjoyed government perks like most of his cabinet colleagues.

Fredrick Ngobi Gume, the State Minister for Cooperatives also lost his seat in Bulamogi North West. The cooperative scandal seems to be after the minster.

In the technology sector, Godfrey Kabbyanga, the State Minister for ICT and National Guidance was voted out in Bukonzo West signaling possible people’s belief is going down in the government’s digital transformation agenda.

Rose Lilly Akello, the State Minister for Ethics and Integrity, was among the other ministers who failed to secure their party nominations, underscoring a broad rejection of several incumbents across different sectors. Akello replaced former State Minister for Ethics and Integrity late Simon Lokodo both at cabinet level but also in the same constituency.

Another causality of the political fatigue is Energy State Minister Peter Lokeris. He lost his Chekwii County seat. He has been a legislator for over two decades and a minister at the same time.

These losses come at a critical time for the NRM which seeks to consolidate its grip on power amid growing opposition forces and internal party dissent. The election results may prompt President Museveni and his inner circle to rethink their political strategies and possibly reshuffle the cabinet to maintain cohesion.

The question of who comes back as an independent candidate remains in their hands as they restructure their efforts to secure the seats in parliament.