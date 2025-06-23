NRM Secretary General warns against favoritism in party primaries

The Secretary General of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), Todwong Richard Awany has issued a directive to all nominated candidates participating in the upcoming party primaries, warning against any form of favoritism or endorsement of “state candidates.”

In a letter dated June 17, 2025, addressed to all NRM candidates, Todwong emphasized that all aspirants have equal rights and opportunities in the party’s internal elections and no individual should claim preference or unfair support.

“This is therefore to clarify that there are no preferred candidates or ‘state candidates’ as I have heard that some supporters refer to certain candidates. Every nominated candidate has the same equal rights to campaign,” the letter read in part.

He congratulated all the nominees on their successful nomination to contest for various positions in the party’s internal elections and encouraged them to uphold democratic principles throughout the campaign period.

“I congratulate you all on your successful nomination as candidates for the various positions in the Party’s internal elections. I appreciate your support for the NRM and your decision to contest in the NRM primaries,” Todwong stated.

Referring to Article 6 of the NRM Party Constitution, Todwong reminded candidates and party supporters that all campaigns for Members of Parliament (MPs) and Local Council (LCV) Chairpersons must be conducted jointly in accordance with party guidelines. And the polling will take place on July 16, 2025.

“It is recognized that the villages will always act as our polling stations, where members will vote by lining up behind the candidates or portraits of candidates of their choice,” he explained.

The Secretary General also warned against interference from NRM officials or staff members during the campaign process, noting that any such actions would attract disciplinary consequences.

“Any Party official or staff member found interfering in the internal democratic processes of the Party will be subjected to the appropriate disciplinary committee and shall also be handed over to law enforcement for necessary further action,” Todwong warned. “Please take this matter seriously, as there will be no compromise on this issue.”

He further called for peaceful and respectful campaigns across the country as the NRM prepares for its primary elections. “I wish you all peaceful campaigns,” Todwong noted.