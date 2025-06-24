IG orders suspension of top NTC-Kaliro officials over Shs120m corruption scandal

The Inspectorate of Government (IG) has ordered for the interdiction of two senior officials from the National Teachers’ College in Kaliro following serious corruption charges, including abuse of office and causing financial loss amounting to more than Shs120 million.

The IG has instructed the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Education and Sports, Dr. Kedrace Turyagyenda, to suspend the implicated officials—Principal Evelyn Grace Lanyero and Accountant Clement Epalat—until their prosecution is concluded.

“The directive was signed by the Deputy Inspector General of Government, Dr. Patricia Achan Okiria,” reads part of the IG’s statement. “Ms. Lanyero Evelyn Grace and Mr. Okiria Clement Epalat were charged by the IG with abuse of office and causing financial loss of more than Shs120M on May 23, 2025.”

According to the IG, Ms. Lanyero has already been arrested and arraigned before the Anti-Corruption Court, where Her Worship Esther Asiimwe granted her bail. She is expected to return to court on June 27, 2025 for mention of her case. Her co-accused, Mr. Epalat, remains at large, and a criminal summons has been issued for him to appear on the same date.

Citing the Constitution and the IG Act, the statement emphasized that: “The Inspector General may, during the course of his or her duties or as a consequence of his or her findings, make such orders and give such directions as are necessary and appropriate in the circumstances.”

“In the instant case, public interest demands that while the case against the above public officials is still ongoing in court, they should be suspended from exercising the powers and functions of their office.”

The officials face three counts, including two of causing financial loss and one of abuse of office.

In Count I, the duo is accused of irregularly authorizing payment of Shs120,904,000 to Nissi Restaurant and Take Away for meals during a technology retooling workshop, despite knowing the action would cause financial loss to the government.

In Count II, Mr. Epalat allegedly processed an improper payment of Shs12,412,698 as Withholding Tax to Uganda Revenue Authority, which also led to a confirmed financial loss to the government.

In Count III, both Lanyero and Epalat are accused of arbitrarily authorizing a loan of Shs45,000,000 from Stanbic Bank on behalf of the college, in contravention of government procedures.

The IG has urged the public to treat the matter seriously and affirmed its commitment to rooting out corruption in all public institutions.