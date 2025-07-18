Vipers SC appoint Belgian Ivan Minnaert as Head Coach on two-year deal

Uganda Premier League champions Vipers Sports Club have announced the appointment of Belgian tactician Ivan Jacky Minnaert as their new head coach on a permanent two-year contract running until the end of the 2026/27 season.

The 58-year-old coach arrives as the Venoms prepare to build on their recent success and strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming campaign. Minnaert replaces the interim duo of John ‘Ayala’ Luyinda and Fred Muhumuza, who managed the team during the 2024/25 season after the dismissal of Serbian coach Nikola Kavazovic just three matches into last season.

Luyinda and Muhumuza were instrumental in guiding Vipers to a historic domestic double – winning both the Uganda Premier League and Uganda Cup – marking only the second time in the club’s history they have achieved the feat. The pair will now remain at the club as assistant coaches, working closely alongside Minnaert.

Minnaert joins Vipers from Liberian Premier League side Fassell Football Club, whom he led to the league title in the 2024/25 season, finishing 11 points clear of their closest rivals, Heaven Eleven FC. His recent success adds to an already impressive coaching resume across Africa and Europe.

Prior to Liberia, Minnaert helped Libyan giants Al-Ittihad Tripoli secure the championship in the 2020/21 campaign. He has also managed several other clubs including Spain’s Union Estepona CF and CD San Roque, Mali’s Djoliba AC, Kenya’s AFC Leopards, and Rwanda’s Rayon Sport FC – where he had two separate spells.

His extensive African experience further includes stints at AS Kaloum Star in Guinea Conakry, Mukura Victory FC in Rwanda, and South Africa’s Black Leopards FC.

Minnaert holds a UEFA Pro License, the highest coaching qualification available, underscoring his tactical expertise and professionalism.

At Vipers, he will be expected to build on the club’s continental ambitions, with the aim of securing a second-ever qualification to the CAF Champions League group stages. His previous record in CAF competitions includes: CAF Champions League: 3 wins, 1 draw, 1 loss, CAF Confederation Cup: 4 wins, 2 draws, 2 losses and CAF Group Stage: 2 wins, 3 draws, 1 loss

The club hopes that Minnaert’s wealth of experience will propel Vipers to new heights both domestically and on the African stage.