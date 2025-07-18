Museveni urges UPDF to master the science and art of modern warfare 

President Yoweri Museveni who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) has urged the military to deepen its understanding of modern warfare, stressing that victory on the battlefield depends on mastering both the science and the art of military operations.

He made the remarks while officiating at the graduation ceremony of 413 officers and men who completed the Armoured Platoon, Armoured Technical and Crew Courses, and Wheeled Infantry Fighting Vehicle Course at the Mechanised Warfare Training School in Karama, Mubende District. “War is both a science and an art,” President Museveni said. “Science in the form of the equipment used, and art in the way you organise and employ it. Science always influences the organisation and tactics.”

President Museveni traced the evolution of armoured warfare from the mid-19th century, beginning with the introduction of the machine gun during the Crimean War (1854–56). He noted that the weapon’s devastating impact rendered cavalry obsolete and led to the widespread adoption of trench warfare.

“The machine gun chased the horses from the battlefield. That’s why armies resorted to trenches,” he explained.

Museveni described the invention of the tank as a strategic response to trench warfare, combining firepower, protection, and mobility in a single platform. “The tank was seen as a miracle solution; it brought the arrow (firepower), the shield (protection), and the horse (mobility),” he said.

He added, “That is why the tank was very decisive in the Second World War.”

He noted that today, the battlefield is increasingly shaped by precision-guided munitions, unmanned aerial vehicles, and integrated combat systems. As such, he advised the UPDF to adopt a “packaged” approach to combat, bringing together a range of capabilities to enhance operational effectiveness.

Turning to discipline, the Commander-in-Chief warned against corruption within the ranks, especially the mismanagement of fuel, lubricants, and spare parts. “If you sell lubricants, fuel, or spare parts, that’s corruption, and corruption kills,” he cautioned.

He encouraged soldiers to live healthy lives, avoid alcohol and drug abuse, and take proper care of their equipment. “Love yourselves by staying healthy. Love your equipment by maintaining it properly,” he advised.

President Museveni commended the UPDF leadership for its commitment to training and infrastructure development.

“I’m glad the CDF and his team are working on a number of fronts: training, but also infrastructure because they’ve been building barracks and other training facilities,” he said.

He pledged government support for upgrading the local road network to improve access and reduce dust. The roads include routes from Lusalira, Kasanda, and Kasambya through Kabamba and Makore.

The President praised the various commandants for environmental conservation efforts and acknowledged the historical significance of the area.

Representing the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Deputy Chief of Defence Forces, Lt Gen Sam Okiding, thanked the President for his guidance and strategic foresight.

“Today we have witnessed another level of firepower in our country. The precision we have just witnessed speaks volumes, and it is my humble request that we maintain it,” said Lt Gen Okiding.

He urged the graduates to treat their equipment as an essential partner in combat. “There is a big secret between the equipment and the soldier. When you deny the equipment its lubricants and you divert them, the equipment will deny you victory. And what happens? You’ll die,” he warned.

Lt Gen Okiding revealed that training institutions are being restructured into centres of excellence, with new infrastructure projects set to begin in line with the President’s vision of building a modern, capable force.

“Our people will be having accommodation. Not only that, we are also looking at capacity and capability building,” he added.

Brig Gen Peter Chandia, the Commandant of the Mechanised Warfare College-Karama, praised the graduates for their resilience and commitment throughout the training. “I am confident that they are capable of skilfully employing mechanised resources in operations in the contemporary battle space,” he said.

He thanked the Chief of Defence Forces for prioritising troop welfare and ensuring the school is adequately equipped for multiple concurrent courses.

He also reminded the graduates to remain ready for deployment at any moment. “Be prepared to serve your country with total commitment, honour and integrity,” Brig Gen Chandia said.