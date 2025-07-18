Electoral Commission adjusts presidential nominations to September

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced an adjustment to its 2025/2026 General Elections presidential candidates’ nominations dates to September, 23.

Originally scheduled for October 2 and 3, the nomination of presidential candidates will now take place on September 23 and 24, 2025, according to Justice Simon Byabakama, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission.

“The Electoral Commission has adjusted the dates for the nomination of candidates for Presidential Elections 2025/2026, which was earlier scheduled to be conducted on October 2 and 3, 2025. The nominations will now take place on September 23 and 24, 2025,” Byabakama stated.

The Commission also reminded the public and all aspirants of other key nomination dates under the General Elections roadmap. The nomination of candidates for Local Governments, including Special Interest Groups (SIGs), will take place from September 3 to 12, 2025. Nomination of candidates for Parliamentary Elections is scheduled for September 16 and 17, 2025, while candidates for SIG Representatives to Local Governments will be nominated between December 8 and 12, 2025.

“The Commission further takes this opportunity to remind aspirants for the various elective positions and the general public to take note of the following key dates under the Roadmap for the General Elections,” Justice Byabakama added.

However, EC Tightened Academic Verification Rules for Aspirants, noting by law, candidates seeking to be elected as President, Member of Parliament, Mayor, or District/City Chairperson must possess a minimum academic qualification of Advanced Level (A-Level) or its equivalent.

“The Electoral Commission wishes to draw the attention of all those who wish to stand/contest for election… that they are required, by law, to have a minimum qualification of Advanced Level (A Level) standard or its equivalent,” the EC noted.

Aspirants who obtained their academic documents outside Uganda must have them verified by the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE), working in consultation with the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB). Those who lack A-Level credentials but possess other qualifications that they claim are equivalent must obtain a Certificate of Equivalence from NCHE.

“Aspirants who have obtained the certificate of equivalency from NCHE are required to establish the respective academic qualifications by submitting to the said NCHE certificate to the Electoral Commission Headquarters or to the District Electoral Commission Office in the district where the person wishes to contest, at least two months before nominations,” the EC emphasized.

The Commission clarified that aspirants with A-Level certificates obtained in Uganda, those with higher qualifications whose A-Level was also attained in Uganda, and those with qualifications that included A-Level certification from the former UNEB, will not be required to verify their credentials through NCHE.

Additionally, the EC noted that those holding university degrees or other higher education qualifications are not required to obtain a certificate of equivalence unless their A-Level education was obtained abroad or via non-traditional education pathways.

The Electoral Commission has urged all aspirants to comply with these verification requirements in a timely manner, warning that any failure to meet the academic standard at least two months before nomination will result in disqualification from the race.