Winners and losers in NRM party primaries

As the country gears up to the 2026 general election early next year, internal political primaries are realigning key individuals who are likely to stir the nation’s leadership for the five years ahead.
The National Resistance Movement (NRM) party having governed Uganda for the last three decades and half looks better placed to retain their governance of the Uganda as per the results coming from its primaries.
Why NRM poised to retain leadership
Judging from fielding of candidates across all the constituencies and organised internal elections means that the party will have less challenges ahead of the general elections which is advantageous to the party as compared to other political parties.
The internal party primaries are also threshing credible candidates that will compete against candidates from other political parties. This process further solidifies and markets the party across the nation.
So, with the outcome of the internal primaries for card holders at constituency out, means that some of those already declared card winners will be legislators at the national assembly.
Below is the list of notably winers and losers
Winers
Gen. Henry Tumukunde-Rukungiri Municipality
Phiona Nyamutoro – Nebbi Woman MP
Thomas Tayebwa – MP, Ruhinda North County in Mitooma District
Anita Among – Woman MP, Bukedea District
Matia Kasaija – Buyanja County, Kibaale District
Jim Muhwezi – MP, Rujumbura County, Rukungiri District
Molly Kamukama – Woman MP, Kazo District
Moses Ali – MP, East Moyo County in Adjumani District
Iddi Bassajja – Bushenyi-Ishaka Municipality
Annet Katusiime Mugisha – Woman MP, Bushenyi District
Robinah Nabbanja – Woman MP, Kakumiro District
Sylvia Alinaitwe – Woman MP, Rukiga County
Jane Frances Acilo – Woman MP, Oyam District
Moses Balyeku – Jinja West
Joseph Mugenyi – MP, Burahya County in Kabarole
Frank Tumwebaze – Kibale East
Jackson Kafuuzi, Kyaka South
Ephraim Kamuntu – Sheema South
Sylia Katooko Damba – Kibuku Woman MP
Edson Rugumayo – MP, Ntoroko County
Mbaziira Richard – MP, Jinja South East
Faridah Nambi – Kawempe North
Micheal Mawanda – Igara East
Steven Shyaka Gashaija – Entebbe Municipality
Rebecca Kyarampe Namanya – Mitooma District
Elioda Tumwesigye – Sheema North MP seat
Dickson Kateshumbwa – Sheema Municipality.
Adrine Mwebesa – Woman MP, Sheema
Kahinda Otafiire – Ruhinda County
Arthur Kazoora – Ruhinda South
Dennis Namara – Buyaga West
Jessica Alupo – Katakwi District Woman MP
Counsel Cohen Kyampene – Igara West
Rebecca Kadaga – Kamuli District Woman MP
Nathan Byanyima-Bukanga North
Umar Nangoli-Mbale North
Kabuye Kyofatogabye-Nakaseke Central
Emmanuel Rwashande-Lwemiyaga
Guma Gumisiriza-Ibanda North
Muyanja Mbabali-Bukoto South
Oboth Oboth-West Budama Central
Amelia Kyambadde Mawokota County
Lydia Wanyoto Mbale City
Herbert Burora-Nakawa West
Fred Ruhindi-Nakawa East
Charles Ayume-Koboko Municipality
David Kabanda-Kasambya County
Rebecca Kadaga-Kamuli
Sam Engola-Erute South
Daniel Kananura-Kira
Moses Magogo-Budiope East
Kaliisa Kyomukama-Ibanda
Sarah Najjuma-Nakaseke
Crispus Kiyonga-Bukonzo West
Losers
David Bahati-Ndorwa West
Jenifer Namuyangu-Kibuku
Musa Ecweru-Amuria County
Obiga Kania-Terego County East
Peter Lokeris-Chekwii County
Martin Mapenduzi – MP, Gulu West in Gulu District
Winfred Bagaaya Akiiki – Woman MP, Fort Portal City in Kabarole
Joyce Moriku Kaducu – Woman MP, Moto district.