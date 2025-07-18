Winners and losers in NRM party primaries

Losers

As the country gears up to the 2026 general election early next year, internal political primaries are realigning key individuals who are likely to stir the nation’s leadership for the five years ahead.

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) party having governed Uganda for the last three decades and half looks better placed to retain their governance of the Uganda as per the results coming from its primaries.

Why NRM poised to retain leadership

Judging from fielding of candidates across all the constituencies and organised internal elections means that the party will have less challenges ahead of the general elections which is advantageous to the party as compared to other political parties.

The internal party primaries are also threshing credible candidates that will compete against candidates from other political parties. This process further solidifies and markets the party across the nation.

So, with the outcome of the internal primaries for card holders at constituency out, means that some of those already declared card winners will be legislators at the national assembly.

Below is the list of notably winers and losers

Winers

Gen. Henry Tumukunde-Rukungiri Municipality

Phiona Nyamutoro – Nebbi Woman MP

Thomas Tayebwa – MP, Ruhinda North County in Mitooma District

Anita Among – Woman MP, Bukedea District

Matia Kasaija – Buyanja County, Kibaale District

Jim Muhwezi – MP, Rujumbura County, Rukungiri District

Molly Kamukama – Woman MP, Kazo District

Moses Ali – MP, East Moyo County in Adjumani District

Iddi Bassajja – Bushenyi-Ishaka Municipality

Annet Katusiime Mugisha – Woman MP, Bushenyi District

Robinah Nabbanja – Woman MP, Kakumiro District

Sylvia Alinaitwe – Woman MP, Rukiga County

Jane Frances Acilo – Woman MP, Oyam District

Moses Balyeku – Jinja West

Joseph Mugenyi – MP, Burahya County in Kabarole

Frank Tumwebaze – Kibale East

Jackson Kafuuzi, Kyaka South

Ephraim Kamuntu – Sheema South

Sylia Katooko Damba – Kibuku Woman MP

Edson Rugumayo – MP, Ntoroko County

Mbaziira Richard – MP, Jinja South East

Faridah Nambi – Kawempe North

Micheal Mawanda – Igara East

Steven Shyaka Gashaija – Entebbe Municipality

Rebecca Kyarampe Namanya – Mitooma District

Elioda Tumwesigye – Sheema North MP seat

Dickson Kateshumbwa – Sheema Municipality.

Adrine Mwebesa – Woman MP, Sheema

Kahinda Otafiire – Ruhinda County

Arthur Kazoora – Ruhinda South

Dennis Namara – Buyaga West

Jessica Alupo – Katakwi District Woman MP

Counsel Cohen Kyampene – Igara West

Rebecca Kadaga – Kamuli District Woman MP

Nathan Byanyima-Bukanga North

Umar Nangoli-Mbale North

Kabuye Kyofatogabye-Nakaseke Central

Emmanuel Rwashande-Lwemiyaga

Guma Gumisiriza-Ibanda North

Muyanja Mbabali-Bukoto South

Oboth Oboth-West Budama Central

Amelia Kyambadde Mawokota County

Lydia Wanyoto Mbale City

Herbert Burora-Nakawa West

Fred Ruhindi-Nakawa East

Charles Ayume-Koboko Municipality

David Kabanda-Kasambya County

Sam Engola-Erute South

Daniel Kananura-Kira

Moses Magogo-Budiope East

Kaliisa Kyomukama-Ibanda

Sarah Najjuma-Nakaseke

Crispus Kiyonga-Bukonzo West

Losers

David Bahati-Ndorwa West

Jenifer Namuyangu-Kibuku

Musa Ecweru-Amuria County

Obiga Kania-Terego County East

Peter Lokeris-Chekwii County

Martin Mapenduzi – MP, Gulu West in Gulu District

Winfred Bagaaya Akiiki – Woman MP, Fort Portal City in Kabarole

Joyce Moriku Kaducu – Woman MP, Moto district.