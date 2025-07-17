NRM primaries mean a green light to 2026 general elections

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) internal elections held today have once again cemented the ruling party’s reputation as Uganda’s most organized and politically grounded force. From the scale of voter participation to the ripple effect across towns and rural areas, these primaries have created a path that now unmistakably leads the country toward the 2026 general elections.

In what can only be described as a show of unmatched political mobilization, thousands of NRM supporters turned up at polling centres across the country. The familiar sea of yellow took over villages, school grounds, churches and open spaces while the rest of the country, especially major towns and trading centres came to a virtual standstill.

NRM Electoral Commission boss, Dr. Tanga Odoi told Eagle Online that what is being reflected in these party primaries is the underground work the party has been implementing through grass root mobilization.

“Yes we are working and it’s good that the population appreciate our work. The party mobilized well and also government led by President Museveni has implemented the manifesto”

The low traffic congestion in cities, empty shopping arcades, and half-functioning transport systems were clear evidence that much of the nation had migrated, physically and emotionally to the grassroots. While Kampala, Masaka, Jinja and other urban centres were calm, it was the rural districts that heated with democratic energy.

Uganda has long been known for its vibrant and at times, tense electoral cycles. But today’s exercise was anything but. It was defined by discipline, preparation and mass participation. These internal elections often overlooked in other political formations were treated with the seriousness of national elections, complete with polling agents, observers, party registers and in many places, orderly queues.

The reality is that in Uganda’s political landscape, winning the NRM primary is in most constituencies equivalent to securing a place in Parliament or local government. As such, these primaries carry enormous weight. They attract national attention and have increasingly become a bellwether for the broader democratic process.

More importantly, this year’s elections have revealed critical truths about the state of Uganda’s political readiness. First, they highlight the NRM’s continued grip on the population particularly in rural areas. No other party in Uganda can pull off a single-day, nationwide exercise with such reach and impact. Second, they provide an early insight into the political mood of the electorate; who is engaged, who is organizing and who may already be coasting into 2026.

Unlike many past electoral exercises that have been marred by logistical chaos or pre-election anxiety, this process was marked by pure coordination. The smooth transportation of voting materials, the orderly setup of polling centres and the general calm observed across the country signaled a level of maturity and focus within the NRM structure. This is a party that has internalized the value of electoral preparation.

Furthermore, the psychological impact of these elections cannot be underestimated. By taking the political process back to the villages away from Twitter threads, television debates and urban elite commentary, the NRM has reminded the country where real political power lies. The turnout alone is evidence that the grassroots still drive national direction.

For opposition parties, today’s event should serve as both a warning and a wake-up call. The NRM has not just started preparing for 2026, it is already halfway there. While other political groups are still ironing out internal squabbles, the ruling party is consolidating structures, mobilizing communities and shaping the narratives that will define the next election.

If the NRM primaries have shown anything, it’s that this party continues to understand the tempo of Ugandan politics. The strategic use of visibility, the decentralization of political power and the early engagement of voters have set a standard that other parties must now work hard to match.

The road to the 2026 general elections has officially been opened. The NRM has lit the path and if today is any indication it intends to lead the way all the way to the finish line.